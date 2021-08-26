High school football game of the week: Blue Devils ready for another crack at Cyclones

Culpeper County head football coach James Ford was well aware of the Blue Devils’ futility against crosstown rival Eastern View when he accepted the job in April 2019.
At that point, Culpeper was 0-12 all-time against the Cyclones. Nothing changed when the two teams met that fall either, as EVHS posted a 28-0 victory to retain possession of the coveted Cannonball Cup.
That contest should’ve been Ford’s first taste of the rivalry, but he was sidelined with a cancer diagnosis just days before the season kicked off. He returned to the sidelines in time for the 2020 campaign, which was played last spring due to COVID-19, but the Blue Devils and Cyclones did not face each other due to a shortened schedule that didn’t allow any room for nondistrict games.
With CCHS rejoining the Battlefield District and Virginia High School League sports returning to normal this fall, the rivalry will be renewed when EVHS visits Broman Field in the season opener for both squads Friday night.
Ford acknowledged the importance of the rivalry to local football fans, but downplayed the notion that the Blue Devils are focused solely on ending the Cyclones’ winning streak in the series.
“Of course the streak is talked about, but it’s not focused on,” he said. “This is my first game coaching against them and a lot of our players’ first time playing them, so it’s not as if we’ve been involved in all 13 of the games, let alone any of them. We just focus on what we can control.”
What CCHS will try and control is the running game.
When the Blue Devils have the ball, they’ll lean on running back Malachi Terrell. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound junior was a second-team all-Region 4C selection during the spring campaign after rushing for 528 yards and four touchdowns. He topped the 100-yard mark in three of the squad’s final four contests.
“We haven’t had a lot of success on the field in recent years,” Terrell said. “But we feel like that’s changing. We’ve got some pieces that we think can help us make a statement this year.”
Among the pieces Terrell is referencing are Quentin Butler (6-5, 235), Dionte Ford (6-3, 255), Corey Hutcherson (6-3, 335) and Will Holland (6-4, 245). That quartet of seniors helped anchor CCHS’ defensive line a season ago, and their size and experience could create problems for an inexperienced and undersized Cyclones offensive line that will be looking to open holes for senior running back Raq Lawson.
“We absolutely feel like we can be disruptive,” said Butler, who amassed six sacks and 10 tackles for loss to earn second-team all-Northwestern District honors at defensive end as a junior. We’ve got some really strong guys on the line who have a lot of experience and are super hungry to leave their mark here, myself included.”
Lawson, whose 684 rushing yards trailed only Courtland’s E.J. Rogers (888) for the Battefield District lead during the spring, is a seasoned veteran who is entering his third year as a starter in the EVHS backfield. That isn’t the case with the Cyclones’ O-line, however.
Junior left guard Brayden Walker (6-3, 290), a three-year starter in his own right, is the only returnee who started every game up front for EVHS last season. Other than senior right guard Caleb Quinn (5-10, 210), the unit is full of underclassmen. Sophomores Carsen Murray (6-2, 220) and Grayson Yates (6-0, 220) will play left tackle and center, respectively, while freshman Da’Trez Gahagan (6-0, 220) steps in at right tackle.
“The young guys have really held their own in practice,” Cyclones head coach Brian Lowery said. “Yes they’re underclassmen, but they’ve earned their spots and we believe they’ll only get better as the season goes on.”
There will be plenty of underclassmen in EVHS’ starting lineup at other positions as well.
Junior Josh Perez will man one of the end spots in the Cyclones’ new 3-4 defense, with Walker taking the other. Sophomores Keegan Brown and Jayden Williams will start at linebacker, as will freshman Brett Clatterbaugh. And the entire secondary is made up of underclassmen, with juniors Jasian Spencer and Xavier Terrell filling the cornerback slots and sophomores Trevon Brock and D’Myo Hunter taking up the safety positions.
“We’re not going to try and overcomplicate the game for our kids,” Lowery remarked. “We’re going to try and put them in the best possible situations and let their athletic ability take over. We have to be disciplined about our jobs, play hard and the rest will take care of itself.”
Lowery knows a little something about inexperience. Friday’s matchup will be his first as a head coach after taking over for Greg Hatfield, who departed for Haymarket’s Battlefield High in June after posting a 109-36 record during 13 seasons as the only head football coach EVHS has ever had.
“I’d be lying if I said I’m immune to the pressure, but I am not focusing on it,” said Lowery, the former offensive coordinator at Kettle Run High. “To focus on external pressure is to worry about things we can’t control.
“I can’t wait to see all of Culpeper come out and support this great rivalry,” he added. “Games like this are why you sign up for football. It’s going to be a blast.”
GAME INFO
EASTERN VIEW at CULPEPER COUNTYGame time: Friday, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Eastern View won 28-0 in 2019. The Cyclones own a perfect 13-0 record in the all-time series between the two schools.
Last year’s records: Eastern View 3-3 (3-3 Battlefield District); Culpeper County 2-5 (1-3 Northwestern District)
Returning rushing leaders: Eastern View—Raq Lawson 139-684, 2 TDs; Culpeper County—Malachi Terrell 84-528, 4 TDs.
Returning passing leaders: Eastern View—Caden Huseby 34-70-2, 254 yards, 2 TDs; Culpeper County—Bennett Sutherland 55-107-2, 502 yards, TD.
Returning receiving leaders: Eastern View—N/A; Culpeper County—Alex Lowe 9-100; A.J. Marshall 11-99.