High school football game of the week: Blue Devils ready for another crack at Cyclones

Culpeper County head football coach James Ford was well aware of the Blue Devils’ futility against crosstown rival Eastern View when he accepted the job in April 2019.

At that point, Culpeper was 0-12 all-time against the Cyclones. Nothing changed when the two teams met that fall either, as EVHS posted a 28-0 victory to retain possession of the coveted Cannonball Cup.

That contest should’ve been Ford’s first taste of the rivalry, but he was sidelined with a cancer diagnosis just days before the season kicked off. He returned to the sidelines in time for the 2020 campaign, which was played last spring due to COVID-19, but the Blue Devils and Cyclones did not face each other due to a shortened schedule that didn’t allow any room for nondistrict games.

With CCHS rejoining the Battlefield District and Virginia High School League sports returning to normal this fall, the rivalry will be renewed when EVHS visits Broman Field in the season opener for both squads Friday night.

Ford acknowledged the importance of the rivalry to local football fans, but downplayed the notion that the Blue Devils are focused solely on ending the Cyclones’ winning streak in the series.