High school football game of the week: Blue Devils set to visit Goochland for first playoff game since 2018

Despite winning a total of just three games over the past two seasons, the Culpeper County football team set a rather lofty goal of making the playoffs this fall.
Mission accomplished.
It hardly matters that the Blue Devils had to overcome an 0-2 start, or that they ended the regular season on a three-game losing streak. Their body of work in between those skids was enough to secure the No. 5 seed in Region 3B.
Now the real work begins.
Culpeper (4-6) will kick off its first postseason since 2018 by traveling to Goochland (5-5) for a regional quarterfinal matchup Friday night.
“I’ve been emphasizing to the guys that nothing matters except what’s in front of us,” Blue Devils head coach James Ford said. “Not to sound too cliché, but this is bonus football and everyone is 0-0 right now.”
Despite losses to James Monroe, Courtland and Chancellor in its last three contests, Culpeper doesn’t necessarily need to flush everything in the rearview mirror down the toilet.
Running back Malachi Terrell, who leads the Fredericksburg area in rushing with a school-record 1,458 yards and 14 touchdowns, continued his strong play even as the Blue Devils limped to the finish line. The junior tallied a combined 310 yards and found the end zone twice during their three-game skid.
”One constant for us all season has been Malachi and the running game,” Ford said. “Malachi’s had a very good year, and our offensive line has been fantastic in front of him.”
Culpeper’s rushing attack could be its ticket to victory against the Bulldogs.
Goochland, which also ended the regular season on a three-game losing streak, has been suspect against the run, allowing a combined 673 yards in those setbacks against Albemarle, Orange County and Louisa County.
”We’ll have to block well, play clean and minimize penalties and mistakes if we’re going to move the ball against them,” Ford said. “They run to the ball on defense and tackle well.”
Bulldogs head coach Alex Fruth said his squad must win the battle at the line of scrimmage.
”Everything depends on what happens in the trenches,” said Fruth, who guided Goochland to a 32-4 record and two state playoff berths over the past three seasons. “We can’t let [Terrell] get a head of steam running downhill at us, or else we’ll be in for a long night.”
Offensively, the Bulldogs have a veteran quarterback in C.J. Towles. The senior has completed 50 of 95 passes for 618 yards with four TDs and six interceptions, and rushed for 341 yards and another five scores.
”He’s very dynamic,” Ford said of Towles. “He can make plays with his arm as well as his legs, and he has a good group of running backs and wide receivers around him.”
Senior RB Gabe Liptak leads Goochland in rushing with 393 yards and five TDs. Sophomore WR Derek Pierce is the Bulldogs’ leading receiver with 187 yards and a TD, while senior Jason Woodson is right behind him with 185 yards and a pair of scores.
”It goes without saying that we’ll need to wrap up and tackle well,” Ford added.
GAME INFO
CULPEPER COUNTY (4-6) at GOOCHLAND (5-5)
Game time: Friday, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: This will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
Last week: Culpeper was on a bye after losing to Chancellor 35-14 on Oct. 28; Goochland lost to Louisa County 31-10.
Rushing leaders: Culpeper County—Malachi Terrell 244-1,458, 14 TDs. Goochland—Gabe Liptak 86-393, 5 TDs; C.J. Towles 85-341, 5 TDs.
Passing leaders: Culpeper County—Bennett Sutherland 92-148-11, 957 yards, 5 TDs. Goochland—Towles 50-95-6, 618 yards, 4 TDs