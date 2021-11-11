High school football game of the week: Blue Devils set to visit Goochland for first playoff game since 2018

”One constant for us all season has been Malachi and the running game,” Ford said. “Malachi’s had a very good year, and our offensive line has been fantastic in front of him.”

Culpeper’s rushing attack could be its ticket to victory against the Bulldogs.

Goochland, which also ended the regular season on a three-game losing streak, has been suspect against the run, allowing a combined 673 yards in those setbacks against Albemarle, Orange County and Louisa County.

”We’ll have to block well, play clean and minimize penalties and mistakes if we’re going to move the ball against them,” Ford said. “They run to the ball on defense and tackle well.”

Bulldogs head coach Alex Fruth said his squad must win the battle at the line of scrimmage.

”Everything depends on what happens in the trenches,” said Fruth, who guided Goochland to a 32-4 record and two state playoff berths over the past three seasons. “We can’t let [Terrell] get a head of steam running downhill at us, or else we’ll be in for a long night.”