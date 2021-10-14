High school football game of the week: Blue Devils, Sutherland seek passing grade against Yellow Jackets

With the Blue Devils (4-3 overall, 2-2 district) trailing in the second quarter, Sutherland connected with A.J. Marshall for a 16-yard strike that tied the score at 7 apiece. Then, with Culpeper behind 14-7 and needing another spark early in the third period, he threw a 5-yard TD pass to Cole Plaster to knot things up a second time.

Sutherland’s efforts paved the way for Terrell, who finished the night with 169 yards on the ground, to take over the contest down the stretch. Terrell ran for three scores in the fourth quarter, securing the Blue Devils’ fourth win in their past five outings.

“I just got more opportunities to throw the ball [against Spotsylvania],” said Sutherland, who is completing 65.6% of his passing attempts this fall. “We definitely like feeding Malachi the ball as much as we can, but the coaches trusted me to make plays and I just tried to take advantage of that.”

Marshall, a junior who missed Culpeper’s first six games due to a preseason injury, wasted no time heaping praise on his QB.