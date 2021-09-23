High school football game of the week: Culpeper County aims to stay focused against Caroline

If there really is such a thing as a “trap game,” the Culpeper County football team may be facing one this week.
The Blue Devils are currently on a two-game winning streak after an 0-2 start to their season, and next week’s road matchup at defending Battlefield District champion King George will be a major litmus test for how far they’ve come.
Before that, however, they’ll try to focus on this Friday’s contest with visiting Caroline.
It would be easy for Culpeper to look past this game. The Cavaliers (0-3) have been outscored 93-12 so far this fall, and are currently on a 14-game losing streak that is nearly two years old. Their last win came 27-26 over Courtland on Oct. 4, 2019.
Caroline’s struggles aren’t exactly new either. The Cavaliers have dropped 33 of their past 35 contests dating back to Sept. 22, 2017, haven’t qualified for the playoffs since 2013 and haven’t finished with a winning record since 2008.
Perhaps there is no greater example of Caroline’s woes than its 8-6 loss to George Wythe (Richmond) three weeks ago—a result that snapped the Bulldogs’ 41-game losing streak.
“Regardless of [Caroline’s] record, we will have to stay focused and play our game,” Blue Devils head coach James Ford said. “They are athletic and can sneak up on you, so we’re really preaching that it’s not who we play, but how we play that will determine the outcome.”
Playing CCHS’ game will mean running the ball. Junior Malachi Terrell has smashed the 200-yard barrier in each of the Blue Devils’ past two contests, amassing 234 yards and four touchdowns in a 27-7 victory over Fauquier on Sept. 10 and 203 yards and two scores in a 12-6 triumph over Liberty-Bealeton last Friday.
Terrell leads the Fredericksburg area in rushing with a total of 687 yards.
“Running the ball is what we are good at,” Ford said. “And Malachi has been great for us. He’s really carried the load for our offense.”
While Terrell has indeed carried the load, as evidenced by his 112 carries thus far, Ford admitted he’d like for some other players to help him shoulder that load.
“We have to get our receivers involved in different ways, and we’re also looking to play more backs, which can provide a good change of pace from Malachi,” he said.
CCHS quarterback Bennett Sutherland threw just five passes last week, going 3 of 5 for 17 yards. But the sophomore was 9 of 14 for 77 yards against Fauquier and 9 of 13 for 87 yards against Orange County in Week 2.
“I think some of our other guys are coming around,” Ford pointed out. “We’re playing better football than we were at the beginning of the season and that’s because they better understand what we’re trying to do out there.”
GAME INFO
CAROLINE (0-3) at CULPEPER COUNTY (2-2 OVERALL, 0-1 BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT)
Game time: Friday, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Culpeper won 52-0 on Nov. 2, 2012. The Blue Devils lead the all-time series 16-11.
Last week: Caroline lost 65-6 to King William; Culpeper defeated Liberty (Bealeton) 12-6.
Rushing leaders: Culpeper County—Malachi Terrell 112-687, 7 TDs.
Passing leaders: Culpeper County—Bennett Sutherland 29-48-4, 273 yards, TD.
Receiving leaders: Culpeper County—Cole Plaster 11-140; Alex Lowe 5-81, TD.
Sports editor’s note: Caroline has not reported stats from any of its three games.