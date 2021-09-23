High school football game of the week: Culpeper County aims to stay focused against Caroline

If there really is such a thing as a “trap game,” the Culpeper County football team may be facing one this week.

The Blue Devils are currently on a two-game winning streak after an 0-2 start to their season, and next week’s road matchup at defending Battlefield District champion King George will be a major litmus test for how far they’ve come.

Before that, however, they’ll try to focus on this Friday’s contest with visiting Caroline.

It would be easy for Culpeper to look past this game. The Cavaliers (0-3) have been outscored 93-12 so far this fall, and are currently on a 14-game losing streak that is nearly two years old. Their last win came 27-26 over Courtland on Oct. 4, 2019.

Caroline’s struggles aren’t exactly new either. The Cavaliers have dropped 33 of their past 35 contests dating back to Sept. 22, 2017, haven’t qualified for the playoffs since 2013 and haven’t finished with a winning record since 2008.

Perhaps there is no greater example of Caroline’s woes than its 8-6 loss to George Wythe (Richmond) three weeks ago—a result that snapped the Bulldogs’ 41-game losing streak.