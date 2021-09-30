High school football game of the week: Culpeper County hits the road for stiff test at King George

Junior Zach Ferguson has picked up right where Mutter left off, completing 32 of 52 passing attempts for 558 yards and seven scores. The majority of his completions, yardage and TD passes have been hauled in by 6-foot-4 sophomore WRs Chanz Wiggins (13 rec., 232 yds., 2 TDs) and Mekhai White (12 rec., 201 yds., 4 TDs), who both have scholarship offers from the University of Virginia and are also garnering major interest from several other Division I colleges.

King George isn’t one-dimensional, however. Senior running back Gabe Aley has rushed for 271 yards and four scores, while Ferguson has chipped in three TDs.

“They’re so difficult to plan for because they have so many weapons,” Ford said. “You can’t focus on stopping just one guy, because another one will step up and beat you.”

Culpeper’s approach is more straightforward than the Foxes’, but it continues to be effective: hand Malachi Terrell the ball and get on his back.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Terrell ran for 212 yards and two scores against Caroline last week, marking the third consecutive contest in which he topped the 200-yard mark. The junior RB leads the area in rushing yards (899) and TDs (9).