High school football game of the week: Culpeper County hits the road for stiff test at King George

Culpeper County head football coach James Ford stood outside the locker room in the aftermath of his team’s 22-0 victory over visiting Caroline last Friday, watching his players celebrate their homecoming triumph and a winning streak that reached three games for the first time in three years.
Ford was happy for his charges, but he was already thinking about the Blue Devils’ next opponent: defending Battlefield District and Region 4B champion King George, which is undefeated so far this season.
“They’re good,” a grinning Ford said of the Foxes.
Calling King George “good” may be putting it mildly.
The Foxes (3-0 overall, 1-0 district) have shaken off the loss of a handful of key players from last spring’s squad and tap-danced around Mother Nature and COVID-19 to emerge as one of the state’s top teams.
Since having its season opener with Lafayette suspended due to lightning and a Week 2 matchup against Massaponax canceled because of a coronavirus outbreak, King George has outscored its opponents by a combined 109-22. That includes road victories at perennial region power Louisa County (33-15) and district stalwart James Monroe (41-7).
The Foxes have been dominant despite losing quarterback Charles Mutter and wide receiver Javon Campbell to graduation. Mutter led all Fredericksburg-area QBs in passing yards (2,070) and touchdowns (21) a season ago, while Campbell was tops among area WRs in receptions (53), yards (971) and TDs (13).
Junior Zach Ferguson has picked up right where Mutter left off, completing 32 of 52 passing attempts for 558 yards and seven scores. The majority of his completions, yardage and TD passes have been hauled in by 6-foot-4 sophomore WRs Chanz Wiggins (13 rec., 232 yds., 2 TDs) and Mekhai White (12 rec., 201 yds., 4 TDs), who both have scholarship offers from the University of Virginia and are also garnering major interest from several other Division I colleges.
King George isn’t one-dimensional, however. Senior running back Gabe Aley has rushed for 271 yards and four scores, while Ferguson has chipped in three TDs.
“They’re so difficult to plan for because they have so many weapons,” Ford said. “You can’t focus on stopping just one guy, because another one will step up and beat you.”
Culpeper’s approach is more straightforward than the Foxes’, but it continues to be effective: hand Malachi Terrell the ball and get on his back.
Terrell ran for 212 yards and two scores against Caroline last week, marking the third consecutive contest in which he topped the 200-yard mark. The junior RB leads the area in rushing yards (899) and TDs (9).
“We’re going to have to play our best football to beat [King George],” Terrell said. “That means cleaning up the penalties and other mistakes.”
The Blue Devils (3-2, 1-1) committed 11 penalties for 100 yards against Caroline. That included three holding calls that negated scoring runs by Terrell.
“The majority of our penalties are aggressive ones,” Ford pointed out. “It’s hard to get too upset at that because you want your team to play aggressive. We just need to clean our technique so we don’t have wide receivers getting called for holding 15 yards down the field when Malachi’s already in the clear.”
GAME INFO
CULPEPER COUNTY (3-2 OVERALL, 1-1 BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT) at KING GEORGE (3-0, 1-0)
Game time: Friday, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: King George won 39-0 on Oct. 26, 2012. Culpeper leads the all-time series 17-5.
Last week: Culpeper defeated Caroline 22-0; King George defeated James Monroe 41-7.
Rushing leaders: Culpeper County—Malachi Terrell 140-899, 9 TDs. King George—Gabe Aley 30-271, 4 TDs; Zach Ferguson 30-93, 3 TDs.
Passing leaders: Culpeper County—Bennett Sutherland 40-64-5, 412 yards, 2 TDs. King George—Ferguson 32-52-1, 558 yards, 7 TDs.
Receiving leaders: Culpeper County—Cole Plaster 13-161; Alex Lowe 8-143, TD. King George—Chanz Wiggins 13-232, 2 TDs; Mekhai White 12-201, 4 TDs.