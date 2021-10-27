High school football game of the week: Culpeper County trying to get back on track before playoffs

Two weeks ago, things couldn’t have looked much better for the Culpeper County football team.
The Blue Devils were coming off their most complete performance of the season in a 34-21 victory over Spotsylvania on Oct. 8, and they were in fourth place in the Region 3B power-point rankings with a very real opportunity to secure at least one guaranteed home game in the upcoming playoffs.
Since then, they’ve suffered back-to-back lopsided losses to James Monroe (38-7) and Courtland (46-0). And while the Blue Devils have only dropped one spot in the region standings and are a virtual lock to qualify for the postseason, their confidence—and momentum—have both taken a hit.
“We just haven’t played well the last two weeks,” Culpeper head coach James Ford said. “We have to get back to basics and simplify the game.”
The Blue Devils have struggled to maintain any offense since the aforementioned win over Spotsylvania, a contest where they amassed 353 yards of total offense—183 through the air and 170 on the ground. Since then, they’ve mustered a meager 351 yards (188 at JM and 163 against Courtland) and committed seven turnovers.
“We need to focus on playing clean football to gain confidence going forward,” Ford added.
Culpeper (4-5 overall, 2-4 Battlefield District) will attempt to right the ship when it travels to Chancellor (3-2, 3-1) for its regular-season finale Thursday night.
The Chargers boast a balanced offensive attack that’s spearheaded by senior running back Brycen Edwards, who is averaging nearly 91 yards rushing per game and has scored six touchdowns.
The big question for Chancellor, however, will be whether or not quarterback Javontae Mickens is able to play this week.
Mickens, a senior threw for 352 yards and three scores while completing 69.7% of his passes through the Chargers’ first three outings. He was injured during their 37-0 loss at unbeaten King George on Oct. 15 and did not play in last week’s 42-0 rout of Caroline.
In Mickens’ absence, Chancellor has turned to freshman Aidan Buhmann, who is 12 of 24 for 83 yards and a TD thus far.
Ford said the Blue Devils are preparing for things as if Mickens will be in the Chargers’ lineup.
“[Mickens] and Edwards are a really good tandem,” he said. “We will have to be disciplined with our assignments and wrap up if we hope to contain them.”
Despite Culpeper’s slump, its opponents have continued to struggle at containing RB Malachi Terrell, as evidenced by his 102-yard effort against Courtland a week ago.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound junior has topped the 100-yard mark in seven of the Blue Devils’ nine contests and still leads the Fredericksburg area in rushing yards (1,348) and TDs (13), as he has for much of this fall. He’s also averaging an eye-popping 6.1 yards per carry.
“He’s been phenomenal,” Ford said of Terrell. “He’s continued to perform at a high level despite the fact that he’s no longer the well-kept secret he was a year ago.”
Thursday’s outcome could go a long way toward shaping both squads’ playoff paths.
Even if it loses, Culpeper isn’t at serious risk of dropping lower than the No. 5 seed in Region 3B, as there’s a fairly significant gap between the Blue Devils (18.89) and sixth-place Skyline (16.43). However, a victory would keep Culpeper in play for the No. 4 seed, currently held by James Monroe (19.50), which still has two regular-season games left to play.
In practically any scenario, the region’s No. 4 and 5 seeds will be the Blue Devils and Yellow Jackets, meaning they will face each other in the first round of the playoffs two weeks from now. It’s just a matter of who will be the home team.
“We can only control what we can control, which is how we play against Chancellor,” Ford remarked. “We have to focus on this game and nothing else, and the chips will fall where they may.”
The Chargers (23.80) are currently the sixth seed in Region 4B and are within reach of No. 5 Patrick Henry-Ashland (24.88). They’re unlikely to overtake fourth-seeded Matoaca (27.75) and earn a first-round home game though, and they have three teams (Powhatan, Spotsylvania and Atlee) all within 1.30 points of them and breathing down their neck.
GAME INFO
CULPEPER COUNTY (4-5 OVERALL, 2-4 BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT) at CHANCELLOR (3-2, 3-1)
Game time: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Chancellor won 42-6 on Sept. 21, 2012. The Chargers lead the all-time series 10-7.
Last week: Culpeper County lost to Courtland 46-0; Chancellor defeated Caroline 42-0.
Rushing leaders: Culpeper County—Malachi Terrell 222-1,348, 13 TDs. Chancellor—Brycen Edwards 82-453, 6 TDs.
Passing leaders: Culpeper County—Bennett Sutherland 79-127-10, 824 yards, 5 TDs. Chancellor—Javontae Mickens 25-37-0, 381 yards, 3 TDs; Aidan Buhmann 12-24-0, 83 yards, TD.
Receiving leaders: Culpeper County—Cole Plaster 24-272, TD; Alex Lowe 11-184, 2 TDs. Chancellor—Michael Matthews-Canty 14-167, 2 TDs; Edwards 5-112, TD; JaQuan Johnson 8-111.