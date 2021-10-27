High school football game of the week: Culpeper County trying to get back on track before playoffs

“He’s been phenomenal,” Ford said of Terrell. “He’s continued to perform at a high level despite the fact that he’s no longer the well-kept secret he was a year ago.”

Thursday’s outcome could go a long way toward shaping both squads’ playoff paths.

Even if it loses, Culpeper isn’t at serious risk of dropping lower than the No. 5 seed in Region 3B, as there’s a fairly significant gap between the Blue Devils (18.89) and sixth-place Skyline (16.43). However, a victory would keep Culpeper in play for the No. 4 seed, currently held by James Monroe (19.50), which still has two regular-season games left to play.

In practically any scenario, the region’s No. 4 and 5 seeds will be the Blue Devils and Yellow Jackets, meaning they will face each other in the first round of the playoffs two weeks from now. It’s just a matter of who will be the home team.

“We can only control what we can control, which is how we play against Chancellor,” Ford remarked. “We have to focus on this game and nothing else, and the chips will fall where they may.”