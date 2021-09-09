High school football game of the week: Cyclones hope to be sharp after unexpected bye week

“We were certainly happy that we beat Culpeper, but there were also some things I saw during that game that we need to clean up,” he explained. “I told the kids that we could use the bye week to either get better or worse, and they bought in and decided to get better.”

If the early returns are any indication, at least one EVHS player has already gotten better.

Caden Huseby, who split time at quarterback with fellow senior Raq Lawson a season ago, was in firm control of the Cyclones’ offense from the get-go against CCHS. He completed 5 of his 7 passing attempts for 117 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 100 yards and a score on nine carries.

“Last year, I never really did get comfortable,” said Huseby, who was 34 of 70 for 254 yards with two TDs and a pair of interceptions as a junior. “I feel a lot more in control out there now though, and I know I can really help our team both throwing and running the ball.”

“I’m pleased with Caden’s development, particularly when you consider he’s only had since I arrived here in June to learn this offense,” Lowery said. “There are still some things that I’d like to see him improve on, but he’s working hard every day to become a better player and it’s showing.”