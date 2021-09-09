High school football game of the week: Cyclones hope to be sharp after unexpected bye week

After the Virginia High School League released its 2021 master schedule in July, the Eastern View football team knew it would have to play 10 straight games before receiving a very unusual bye during the final week of the regular season.
Knowing that, the Cyclones weren’t prepared for the news that they’d also be getting an early bye because of a COVID-19 outbreak at Liberty (Bealeton), their scheduled Week 2 opponent.
“Everyone was mad that our game was canceled [last week],” EVHS junior two-way lineman Brayden Walker said. “We were locked in on Liberty and then it got taken away from us, so there was a mental adjustment for us to make after we found out we wouldn’t be playing, especially this early in the season.”
The Cyclones were certainly in a positive state of mind when news of the cancellation broke on Monday, Aug. 30. Just three days earlier, they had whipped crosstown rival Culpeper County 38-6 in their season opener.
“The guys were definitely a little let down, but I told them we had to focus on controlling what we could control,” EVHS head coach Brian Lowery said. “When the weather was bad, we watched film, and when the weather was good, we focused on rising to the standards we have as a program.”
According to Lowery, part of rising to those standards was revisiting what didn’t go well against CCHS before the Cyclones return to action against visiting Stafford in a nondistrict matchup on Friday night at Cyclone Stadium.
“We were certainly happy that we beat Culpeper, but there were also some things I saw during that game that we need to clean up,” he explained. “I told the kids that we could use the bye week to either get better or worse, and they bought in and decided to get better.”
If the early returns are any indication, at least one EVHS player has already gotten better.
Caden Huseby, who split time at quarterback with fellow senior Raq Lawson a season ago, was in firm control of the Cyclones’ offense from the get-go against CCHS. He completed 5 of his 7 passing attempts for 117 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 100 yards and a score on nine carries.
“Last year, I never really did get comfortable,” said Huseby, who was 34 of 70 for 254 yards with two TDs and a pair of interceptions as a junior. “I feel a lot more in control out there now though, and I know I can really help our team both throwing and running the ball.”
“I’m pleased with Caden’s development, particularly when you consider he’s only had since I arrived here in June to learn this offense,” Lowery said. “There are still some things that I’d like to see him improve on, but he’s working hard every day to become a better player and it’s showing.”
Lawson, who finished second in the Battlefield District in rushing last season, picked up right where he left off, racking up 105 yards and a score on 11 carries. Meanwhile, senior wide receiver Adarian Cook and freshman tight end Brett Clatterbaugh each logged the first TD catches of their respective careers, which covered 62 and 40 yards.
Stafford enters Friday’s contest in a predicament similar to EVHS’ after COVID issues at Chancellor necessitated the cancellation of its game with the Chargers last week.
Unlike the Cyclones, however, the Indians are in search of their first win.
“Stafford has some unique passing concepts that will require discipline and communication from our defense,” Lowery pointed out. “It’s easy to get lazy and chase routes instead of communicating and passing them off to your teammates, so we’ve focused heavily this week on staying disciplined instead of just running around and having one of their guys get lost in the shuffle.”
The Indians used two QBs in their 20-14 loss at James Monroe two weeks ago. Jack Baumgartner started the contest, going 6 of 9 for 35 yards with an interception. He was relieved by Aidan McConnell late in the first half, who went on to complete 11 of 17 passes for 74 yards with a TD and an INT.
Baumgartner and McConnell completed passes to a total of seven different receivers.
The EVHS defense was tough against the pass in its victory over CCHS, harassing Blue Devils QB Bennett Sutherland into throwing three interceptions.
“All we need to do is just play our football game and make the plays that are right in front of us,”’ a confident Walker quipped.
GAME INFO
STAFFORD (0-1) at EASTERN VIEW (1-0)
Game time: Friday, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: This will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
Last week: Both teams did not play due to COVID-19 outbreaks suffered by their scheduled opponents.
Rushing leaders: Stafford—William Searcy 2-15. Eastern View—Raq Lawson 11-105, TD; Caden Huseby 9-100, TD.
Passing leaders: Stafford—Aidan McConnell 11-17-1, 74 yards, TD; Jack Baumgartner 6-9-1, 35 yards. Eastern View—Huseby 5-7-0, 117 yards, 2 TDs.
Receiving leaders: Stafford—Andrew Koetter 5-45; Austin Brown 5-33, TD. Eastern View—Adarian Cook 2-61, TD; Brett Clatterbaugh 1-40, TD.