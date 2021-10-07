High school football game of the week: Cyclones leaning on young backs for stretch run

Williams has seen the bulk of the action among the trio, and he turned in career highs in carries (20), yards (142) and touchdowns (2) in last week’s 35-0 victory at Caroline.

“Jayden has done a great job taking over the position and being a leader for the other guys,” Lowery said. “I can’t say enough how proud of him I am for stepping up.”

Washington has found the end zone once in each of EVHS’ last two contests, while Spencer has shown flashes of his explosiveness with 27- and 29-yard outbursts against Stafford and Caroline, respectively.

“Each one of them brings something a little bit different to the table,” Lowery pointed out. “There’s at least some change of pace whenever we shift from one to the other.”

Shifting gears in the running game will likely be a staple of Lowery’s offense. The 30-year-old first-time head coach said the days of the bell cow RB are mostly over.

“I don’t believe in running a guy 25 or 30 times a game unless he’s just an absolute stud,” he remarked. “With advanced statistics and what we now know about player safety, you just don’t see it happening very often at any level of football nowadays. So in most cases, I absolutely believe sharing the load is the right approach for both the team and the players.”