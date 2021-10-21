High school football game of the week: Cyclones trying to eliminate gaffes as unbeaten Foxes come calling

And then there was last week’s game at Spotsylvania. Huseby’s 4-yard scoring scamper pulled Eastern View within 18-16 late in the game, but the ensuing 2-point conversion attempt failed, leaving the Knights with the win.

“The kids are working hard and really trying to weed those mistakes out,” Lowery said. “In each game, we’ve shown flashes of putting things together and being very productive, and then it all comes down to one mistake. They know we have to eliminate those to get to the next level as a football team.”

The Cyclones’ rush to iron out those kinks may just hit a speed bump when they welcome a King George (6-0, 4-0) squad that’s outscored its opponents by a combined 201-29 to Cyclone Stadium Friday night.

Junior QB Zach Ferguson has been critical to the Foxes’ explosive start, completing 57 of 93 passing attempts for 1,005 yards and 16 TDs while also rushing for four scores. He set a Fredericksburg-area record with seven TD passes in a 55-7 victory over Culpeper County on Oct. 1.

“He’s great at distributing the ball to his playmakers,” Lowery said of Ferguson. “He takes what the defense gives him and doesn’t force anything, so its hard to turn him over.”