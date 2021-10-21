High school football game of the week: Cyclones trying to eliminate gaffes as unbeaten Foxes come calling

It wasn’t supposed to be this way for the Eastern View football team.
The Cyclones, a perennial Battlefield District powerhouse and Region 4B championship contender, were supposed to be gearing up for this week’s showdown with King George as if it had huge implications in both the district title race and regional playoff seeding.
Instead, losses in three of its past four games have left Eastern View on the outside looking in at all of the above.
“I think there’s some frustration that we have shot ourselves in the foot,” Cyclones head coach Brian Lowery said. “We are three scores away from being undefeated, and each game has come down to our own mistakes.”
Lowery’s assessment is on the nose.
On Sept. 24, Eastern View (4-3 overall, 1-3 district) was tied at 16 with visiting Chancellor in a contest that seemed destined for overtime. That was, of course, until the Chargers’ Javontae Mickens connected with Brycen Edwards for the game-winning 70-yard touchdown pass with 42 seconds remaining.
Trailing James Monroe 6-3 on Oct. 8, the host Cyclones drove from their own 16-yard line all the way to the Yellow Jackets’ 28 in the matchup’s final minutes. But an ill-timed holding penalty wiped out a would-be fourth-down conversion, and senior quarterback Caden Huseby’s pass attempt sailed incomplete on the next play, sealing the victory for JM.
And then there was last week’s game at Spotsylvania. Huseby’s 4-yard scoring scamper pulled Eastern View within 18-16 late in the game, but the ensuing 2-point conversion attempt failed, leaving the Knights with the win.
“The kids are working hard and really trying to weed those mistakes out,” Lowery said. “In each game, we’ve shown flashes of putting things together and being very productive, and then it all comes down to one mistake. They know we have to eliminate those to get to the next level as a football team.”
The Cyclones’ rush to iron out those kinks may just hit a speed bump when they welcome a King George (6-0, 4-0) squad that’s outscored its opponents by a combined 201-29 to Cyclone Stadium Friday night.
Junior QB Zach Ferguson has been critical to the Foxes’ explosive start, completing 57 of 93 passing attempts for 1,005 yards and 16 TDs while also rushing for four scores. He set a Fredericksburg-area record with seven TD passes in a 55-7 victory over Culpeper County on Oct. 1.
“He’s great at distributing the ball to his playmakers,” Lowery said of Ferguson. “He takes what the defense gives him and doesn’t force anything, so its hard to turn him over.”
Ferguson has several playmakers to spread the pigskin to, but 6-foot-4 sophomore wide receivers Mekhai White and Chanz Wiggins are his favorite targets. White has caught 20 passes for 396 yards and eight TDs, while Wiggins has 21 receptions for 342 yards and five scores.
White and Wiggins each hold Division I scholarship offers from Virginia, Virginia Tech and Maryland, and Wiggins has offers from Penn State and Pittsburgh as well.
“They’re special,” Lowery said of the duo. “It’s not every day you have kids like them—let alone as sophomores.”
Eastern View won’t be able to focus on just slowing down King George’s passing attack though. Senior running back Gabe Aley has rushed for 516 yards and seven TDs, including a season-high 144 and two scores in last week’s 37-0 win over Chancellor. He’s averaging a whopping 8.6 yards per carry.
“I know there’s a lot of talk about all the other guys, and rightfully so, but [Aley] is dynamic,” Lowery said.
Lowery added that the Cyclones’ defensive approach will boil down to two things.
“Really, it’s going to come down to putting pressure on them and trying to maximize what we do well defensively,” he said. “We’re also going to have to give them some looks we haven’t used so far.”
The Foxes’ defense, which is led by senior linebacker Kyle Reviello, is coming off an impressive outing in which it held Chancellor to a meager 68 yards of total offense a week ago. That could mean a tough night for Eastern View, which has scored more than 16 points just once in its last four contests.
“We can’t be worried about them,” Lowery said of King George’s defense. “We have to be focused on ourselves and not shooting ourselves in the foot. If we can do that, I think we can get them into a dogfight.”
The Cyclones enter Friday’s game ranked 13th in the region’s power-point standings with a 19.57. King George is tied for the No. 2 seed with Varina at a 28.00, while Dinwiddie is No. 1 with a 29.60. The top eight teams will qualify for the playoffs.
GAME INFO
KING GEORGE (6-0 OVERALL, 4-0 BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT) at EASTERN VIEW (4-3, 1-3)
Game time: Friday, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: King George won 35-6 on March 12, 2021. Eastern View leads the all-time series 6-3.
Last week: King George defeated Chancellor 37-0; Eastern View lost to Spotsylvania 18-16.
Rushing leaders: King George—Gabe Aley 60-516, 7 TDs. Eastern View—Caden Huseby 54-341, 3 TDs; Jayden Williams 58-276, 5 TDs.
Passing leaders: King George—Zach Ferguson 57-93-2, 1,005 yards, 16 TDs. Eastern View—Huseby 53-105-5, 682 yards, 5 TDs.
Receiving leaders: King George—Mekhai White 20-396, 8 TDs; Chanz Wiggins 21-342, 5 TDs. Eastern View—Adarian Cook 11-177, TD; Brett Clatterbaugh 9-156, 3 TDs; Jordan Colbert 13-151.