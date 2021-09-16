High school football game of the week: Eastern View continues nondistrict slate against Brooke Point

Eastern View football coach Brian Lowery likes to remind his players that if they focus on doing their jobs and being the best they can be, the Cyclones will have a shot at winning every game they play.
EVHS didn’t quite take Lowery’s words to heart early in last week’s nondistrict contest with visiting Stafford. The Cyclones surrendered touchdowns on a 93-yard kickoff return, a 44-yard blocked punt return and a 54-yard run, all in the first half, as they fell behind 26-14.
EVHS managed to rally for a 30-26 victory, improving its record to 2-0. But Lowery knows the Cyclones can’t afford to start this Friday’s game against host Brooke Point (2-1) the same way and expect to remain unbeaten.
“Just their pure athleticism is impressive,” Lowery said of the Black-Hawks, who destroyed visiting Riverside 63-29 a week ago. “It’s not just one guy you have to isolate--they have several playmakers which they do a good job of putting in different spots.”
Brooke Point rushed for 252 yards against Riverside, with Daniel Coles accounting for a career-high 210 of those on 20 carries. The sophomore running back also found the end zone four times, setting a career high in that category as well.
It was the second week in a row that Coles turned in a banner effort. In the Black-Hawks’ 34-33 win over Potomac on Sept. 3, he tallied 126 yards and a TD on 19 carries.
Four-year starter Noah Sanders is a dual-threat at quarterback for Brooke Point. He completed 7 of 14 pass attempts for 175 yards and a score and ran for 80 yards and a pair of TDs on just six carries last week.
Against Potomac, Sanders carried six times for 45 yards and two scores, including the game-winner. He also passed for 140 yards and a TD.
The other member of the Black-Hawks’ three-headed monster is senior wide receiver Christian Taylor, who tallied three catches for 95 yards and a score and also rushed for a 20-yard TD in the contest against Riverside.
In the Potomac game, Taylor hauled in three receptions for 68 yards and a score and returned a kickoff 83 yards for another.
“The difficulty is that it’s not like they’re just relying on their athleticism,” Lowery pointed out. “They run a good, detailed (spread) offense.”
While it committed numerous mistakes in the first half a week ago, Lowery hopes his team has turned a corner after the way it played over the final two-plus quarters against Stafford.
“We had too many mistakes and mental miscues from our older guys this past Friday, and that was disappointing,” he said. “To their credit, though, they did a great job of maturing and stepping up in the second half.”
With the Indians leading 26-14 and driving in Cyclone territory late in the second period, EVHS’ Brett Clatterbaugh intercepted a pass by Stafford QB Aidan McConnell and returned it 45 yards to the Indians’ 21-yard line. That set up a 3-yard TD run by Cyclones QB Caden Huseby on the final play before intermission, pulling them within 26-21.
Xavier Terrell returned the second-half kickoff 66 yards, which led to a 20-yard field goal by Jonathan Bales that cut Stafford’s advantage to 26-24.
Then, midway through the fourth quarter, Jayden Williams scampered 7 yards for the game-winning score. The TD was set up by a 33-yard pass from Huseby to fellow senior Adarian Cook.
Huseby ran for a team-high 52 yards on 13 carries and completed 11 of 23 passes for 180 yards and a score, which covered 53 yards to freshman Clatterbaugh on EVHS’ opening possession of the contest.
It was the second explosive play for a TD that Clatterbaugh has produced during the Cyclones’ first two games. In their opener at Culpeper County on Aug. 27, he pulled in a 40-yard scoring pass from Huseby.
“Brett is a special young man,” Lowery said. “He’s a heck of a football player, but he’s an even better person. We are very blessed to have him for another three years.”
The EVHS defense also made adjustments after its rough first half, limiting the Indians to a meager 85 yards of offense after halftime. That unit will look to carry its momentum into Friday’s matchup.
“We will have our work cut out for us,” Lowery said. “Their coaching staff has done a great job of molding that program.”
GAME INFO
EASTERN VIEW (2-0) at BROOKE POINT (2-1)
Game time: Friday, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: This will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
Last week: Eastern View defeated Stafford 30-26; Brooke Point beat Riverside 63-29.
Rushing leaders: Eastern View—Caden Huseby 22-152, 2 TDs; Raq Lawson 11-105, TD. Brooke Point—Daniel Coles 39-336, 5 TDs; Noah Sanders 12-125, 4 TDs.
Passing leaders: Eastern View—Huseby 16-30-0, 297 yards, 3 TDs. Brooke Point—Sanders 15-33-1, 315 yards, 2 TDs.
Receiving leaders: Eastern View—Adarian Cook 5-110, TD; Brett Clatterbaugh 3-101, 2 TDs; Jordan Colbert 7-81. Brooke Point—Christian Taylor 6-163, 2 TDs.
Sports editor’s note: Brooke Point’s statistics do not include those accumulated during their season-opener against Freedom (Woodbridge) from Sept. 3, as they did not report their stats from that game.