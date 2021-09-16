High school football game of the week: Eastern View continues nondistrict slate against Brooke Point

Eastern View football coach Brian Lowery likes to remind his players that if they focus on doing their jobs and being the best they can be, the Cyclones will have a shot at winning every game they play.

EVHS didn’t quite take Lowery’s words to heart early in last week’s nondistrict contest with visiting Stafford. The Cyclones surrendered touchdowns on a 93-yard kickoff return, a 44-yard blocked punt return and a 54-yard run, all in the first half, as they fell behind 26-14.

EVHS managed to rally for a 30-26 victory, improving its record to 2-0. But Lowery knows the Cyclones can’t afford to start this Friday’s game against host Brooke Point (2-1) the same way and expect to remain unbeaten.

“Just their pure athleticism is impressive,” Lowery said of the Black-Hawks, who destroyed visiting Riverside 63-29 a week ago. “It’s not just one guy you have to isolate--they have several playmakers which they do a good job of putting in different spots.”

Brooke Point rushed for 252 yards against Riverside, with Daniel Coles accounting for a career-high 210 of those on 20 carries. The sophomore running back also found the end zone four times, setting a career high in that category as well.