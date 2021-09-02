High school football game of the week: Hornets' Lohr familiar with Blue Devils' run-first attack

When he watches Culpeper County’s offense, Orange County head football coach Jesse Lohr sees a unit that’s eerily familiar to him.
“They’re all about running the ball to set up the pass,” Lohr said. “That’s a strategy I also subscribed to for years, so watching them on film is almost like looking in a mirror.”
The Blue Devils ran the ball nearly 40 times in their season opener against Eastern View last week. Not surprisingly, Malachi Terrell was the focus of a majority of those plays, carrying the ball 29 times for 90 yards.
“He’s a big back that runs downhill extremely well,” Lohr said of the 6-foot-1, 205-pound junior. “That sort of thing eventually opens up opportunities for big plays in the passing game.”
Terrell’s tough running did create opportunities through the air for Culpeper quarterback Bennett Sutherland. The sophomore threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Alex Lowe and hooked up with Cole Plaster for 40- and 25-yard chunk plays.
However, despite Terrell’s bruising runs and the big plays by Lowe and Plaster, the visiting Cyclones intercepted Sutherland three times in a 38-6 victory that was never in doubt after halftime.
The Hornets will be looking for a similar result when they tangle with the homestanding Blue Devils in a nondistrict matchup at Broman Field Friday night.
“You’ve got to get in there and gang tackle [Terrell] before he gets going,” Lohr emphasized. “Then you force [Culpeper] into third-and-long situations, which bodes well for your defense. Eastern View did enough of that, which really disrupted the flow of their offense.”
CCHS head coach James Ford said his team’s downfall in Week 1 was a product of mental errors.
“We missed some reads and got out of sync once Eastern View started bringing pressure,” he pointed out. “We put ourselves in some good situations, but would hurt a drive with a penalty here or a missed assignment there. Then when we had to throw it, their secondary played well.”
Orange took what the defense gave it—and then some—in its 42-35 win over visiting Courtland at Porterfield Park last Friday.
Hornets quarterback Paul Poirier confounded the Cougars’ defense all night long, completing 16 of 17 passes for 226 yards and a pair of scores and rushing for 46 yards and three more TDs.
Lohr said Poirier, who averaged nearly 300 yards of total offense per game as a junior last spring, just keeps raising the bar for his own performance.
“Usually you don’t expect someone to go out there and complete 16 of 17 passes and score five touchdowns,” he remarked. “But with Paul, we expect big games week in and week out. He’s a great quarterback and an even better athlete, and our kids are behind him.
Poirier’s emergence over the past two seasons has necessitated a transition for the OCHS offense from a run-heavy attack to more of a spread option approach.
“We used to be so much like [Culpeper],” Lohr said. We’d run it on first down, then again on second and third downs if we could. But when you’ve got a player like Paul you have to adapt to your personnel, and we’re better off with the ball in his hands than trying to go three yards and a cloud of dust out there.”
“We know [Poirier] will have some explosive plays,” Ford said. “We will have to execute our assignments, tackle well and not allow him too many of them. It’s going to be a tough task.”
One potential area of weakness the Blue Devils will look to exploit is the Hornets’ run defense, which surrendered 201 yards against Courtland. The Cougars averaged nearly five yards per carry, with E.J. Rogers amassing 109 yards and two scores on 15 attempts.
“The guys need to understand that we have to take what the defense gives us and make the plays we can make,” Ford said.
Friday’s contest will be the first meeting between the two squads since 2018, when OCHS earned a 30-28 victory at Porterfield Park. The Hornets have won 10 in a row against CCHS, and they lead the all-time series 37-25.
GAME INFO
ORANGE COUNTY (1-0) at CULPEPER COUNTY (0-1)
Game time: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Orange County won 30-28 in 2018. The Hornets lead the all-time series 37-25.
Last week: Orange County defeated Courtland 42-35; Culpeper County lost to Eastern View 38-6.
Rushing leaders: Orange County—Bryant Chiles 7-58, TD; Paul Poirier 11-46, 3 TDs. Culpeper County—Malachi Terrell 29-90.
Passing leaders: Orange County—Paul Poirier 16-17-0, 226 yards, 2 TDs. Culpeper County—Bennett Sutherland 8-16-3, 92 yards, TD.
Receiving leaders: Orange County—Sheldon Robinson 7-93; Will Lewis V 2-68, TD. Culpeper County—Cole Plaster 2-60; Alex Lowe 2-35, TD.