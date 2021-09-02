High school football game of the week: Hornets' Lohr familiar with Blue Devils' run-first attack

Poirier’s emergence over the past two seasons has necessitated a transition for the OCHS offense from a run-heavy attack to more of a spread option approach.

“We used to be so much like [Culpeper],” Lohr said. We’d run it on first down, then again on second and third downs if we could. But when you’ve got a player like Paul you have to adapt to your personnel, and we’re better off with the ball in his hands than trying to go three yards and a cloud of dust out there.”

“We know [Poirier] will have some explosive plays,” Ford said. “We will have to execute our assignments, tackle well and not allow him too many of them. It’s going to be a tough task.”

One potential area of weakness the Blue Devils will look to exploit is the Hornets’ run defense, which surrendered 201 yards against Courtland. The Cougars averaged nearly five yards per carry, with E.J. Rogers amassing 109 yards and two scores on 15 attempts.

“The guys need to understand that we have to take what the defense gives us and make the plays we can make,” Ford said.

Friday’s contest will be the first meeting between the two squads since 2018, when OCHS earned a 30-28 victory at Porterfield Park. The Hornets have won 10 in a row against CCHS, and they lead the all-time series 37-25.