High school football: Harrison leads Blue Devil quartet on all-region team

“Riley and Malachi really helped us find our identity on offense,” said Blue Devils head coach James Ford, who guided the squad to a 2-5 record following an 0-4 start. “Being able to depend on them to pick up tough yards really took pressure off our freshman quarterback [Bennett Sutherland].”

Senior offensive lineman Bracken Hibbert was one of the reasons why Harrison and Terrell found so much room to run, and he was rewarded with second-team accolades for his efforts.

“Coming into the season, we felt like we had a strong group up front,” Ford said. “Bracken was a leader for us in the trenches.”

Rounding out the all-region performers for Culpeper was senior Joe Holland, who made the second team as a punter. Holland will be moving on to the University of Virginia in the fall, where he’ll play linebacker as a preferred walk-on.

The all-region honors came on the heels of a handful of Blue Devils garnering all-Class 4 Northwestern District recognition just last week.