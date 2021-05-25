High school football: Hatfield leaving Eastern View to become new head coach at Battlefield

“All the ingredients are in place for Battlefield to be a perennial contender,” he added. “The talent and the facilities are there, and I can promise you we are going to bring the grit that became a trademark of our teams at Eastern View.”

Hatfield said he and his wife Susie are still deciding what the best course of action is for their three youngest children, all of whom are currently enrolled at Floyd T. Binns Middle School in Culpeper. Daughter Hailey will be a high school freshman in the fall, while sons Luke and Brock will be entering the eighth and seventh grades, respectively.

“We’re still mulling our options,” he said. “But I can practically guarantee you that my boys will be playing football for me.”

Hatfield’s two oldest children, daughters Emily and Sarah, graduated from Eastern View in 2019 and 2020, respectively. They both played several sports, including field hockey and soccer. Sarah led the Cyclones to the 2019 Class 4 state championship in field hockey, finishing as the program’s all-time leading scorer in the process.

“When you’ve lived in a community for this long, it becomes as ingrained in you as you do in it,” Hatfield said. “Both Emily and Sarah loved competing for Eastern View. Hailey has already gotten a taste of that as a part of the junior varsity field hockey team, and I think Luke and Brock probably thought they’d be doing the same. So it’s incredibly hard to leave this wonderful place behind for so many reasons. But I do so with a smile on my face and the knowledge that my time here has been great.”

