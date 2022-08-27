High school football: Hunter accounts for 5 TDs in Eastern View's 41-14 rout of Culpeper

During the Eastern View football team's run of seven straight playoff berths from 2013-19, the Cyclones were often blessed with strong play at the quarterback position.

Eastern View found out how the other half lives over the past two seasons, however, as inconsistent performances from its signal callers contributed to back-to-back campaigns with no trip to the postseason.

Seeking stability at the position, Cyclones head coach Brian Lowery didn't wait for the start of training camp last month to find his new quarterback. In fact, he already had an idea last winter of who it might be, and surprisingly, it was someone who had never played the position at the high school level before.

D'Myo Hunter wowed Lowery and just about everyone else in attendance at Cyclone Stadium Friday night, throwing four touchdown passes and running for another score to guide Eastern View to a 41-14 win over crosstown rival Culpeper County in the season opener for both squads.

"There were some rumblings from people in the community [during the offseason] about how they didn't think he would be a good fit [at quarterback]," Lowery said of Hunter, a junior who was previously a starter at defensive back before approaching Cyclones assistant coach Matt Lowry about changing positions shortly after the conclusion of last season. "I just kept telling everybody he's our guy, and this was his coming-out party."

Hunter wasted no time making his presence felt, firing a 10-yard touchdown strike to Brett Clatterbaugh to give Eastern View a 6-0 lead less than three minutes into the game. He hooked up with Clatterbaugh again for a 13-yard score in the second quarter that provided the Cyclones with a 20-0 halftime advantage.

Hunter pushed Eastern View's cushion to 27-0 with his third touchdown pass of the contest, a 16-yarder to Xavier Carr, midway through the third period.

"I think it was huge for him to come right out and show himself that he is the type of player we believe he is," Lowery said. "And as the game progressed, he proved to himself that he is the guy to lead our offense, whether it's by distributing the ball to the weapons we have and letting them take it from there or making a big play himself."

The Blue Devils forced Hunter to prove himself late in the game thanks to a pair of touchdown receptions by senior receiver A.J. Marshall. The first covered 34 yards on third-and-17 with just under five minutes remaining in the third quarter, and the second was a 91-yard catch-and-run on the opening play of the fourth period, which trimmed the Cyclones' lead to 27-14.

Hunter calmly responded with a 35-yard scoring run on the ensuing possession, restoring their advantage to 20 at 34-14. Then, on Eastern View's next possession, he connected with Tre Brock for a 41-yard touchdown pass to slam the door shut on Culpeper's comeback hopes.

"It feels great to get the win and to bring home the Cannonball Cup trophy again," said Hunter, who (unofficially) completed 9 of 14 passes for 147 yards. "It was hard to move from defense to quarterback because of how different the positions are, but it was my idea and I feel great about it."

Lowry, himself a former standout quarterback who led the Cyclones to their first regional championship and state playoff berth in 2018, believes Hunter possesses all the skills to be a star at the position.

"He has an ability to extend plays that you can't teach," Lowry said. "A play is never over with him. He'll scramble out of the pocket, and as soon as you think he's going to take off, he'll uncork a throw because his eyes have been up the whole time canvassing the field for an open receiver."

Blue Devils head coach James Ford was disappointed that his team fell to 0-15 all time against Eastern View, but hopeful because of the moxie it showed after falling behind early.

"I'm proud of the guys and how they battled back," Ford said. "[Eastern View] is a talented football team, and we just couldn't sustain drives or really get anything going."

"A lesser team would have rolled over after falling behind by 27," Lowery said of Culpeper. "But they fought the whole way through, which is a credit to that staff."

Eastern View will look to build on its Week 1 victory when it travels to Liberty (Bealeton) for a nondistrict matchup Friday, while Culpeper hits the road to play former Battlefield District rival Orange County the same night.