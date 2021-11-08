High school football: Huseby runs for three touchdowns in Eastern View's win over Millbrook

Caden Huseby ran for three touchdowns, all in the first half, as the Eastern View football team defeated visiting Millbrook 49-28 in its season finale last Friday night.

The senior quarterback scored on runs of 8, 1 and 24 yards to help the Cyclones snap a four-game losing streak. He finished the contest with 70 yards rushing on nine carries and also completed 12 of 25 pass attempts for 188 yards.

Eastern View (5-5) built a quick 10-0 lead in the first quarter courtesy of a Brett Clatterbaugh interception return for a TD, followed by a safety. Then Huseby went to work, closing out the period with his first scoring scamper and tacking on the other two in the second stanza to stake the Cyclones to an insurmountable 29-0 advantage.

Eastern View continued to emphasize its rushing attack in the second half, as Deuce Washington, Jayden Williams and Brayden Walker all scored one TD each.

Washington finished with a team-high 71 yards on nine carries, and the Cyclones racked up a total of 223 yards on the ground.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}