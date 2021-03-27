High school football: King George comes out of early slumber, soundly defeats Caroline

King George continued its unbeaten roll through the shortened season with a 59–7 win at Caroline on Friday night.
The Foxes got off to a slow start, unable to score until Kyle Reviello caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Charles Mutter with less than a minute left in the penalty-riddled first quarter.
“We had a little bit of an off week practicing, terrible field conditions,” Reviello explained. “We just had to come out and get the wheels going after they got caught in the mud a little bit in the beginning.”
They got full traction in the second quarter.
Mauricio Blanco picked up a fumble and ran it back 61 yards for a touchdown, and a few minutes later Reviello caught another TD pass, this one from 7 yards out.
Mutter then hit Javon Campbell down the middle for a 53-yard score, and followed with a 40-yarder that looked nearly identical just two minutes later.
They connected a third time in the corner of the end zone another minute after that, going into the half-time break with a 42–0 lead.
“We have great talent around us right now,” Mutter said. “I’ve said this before, but it’s unbelievable what Javon Campbell can do. Kyle caught two touchdowns. I was trying to get Chris Cox one at the end of the half, but I kept underthrowing him or overthrowing him.”
Coach Vern Lunsford was happy with his team’s performance.
“We had a little bit of a slow start, but the guys responded well, and started executing at a high level,” Lunsford said. “The defense played outstanding, the offense put up some points, and special teams—the kicker hit a big field goal, that was huge. So all around, I’m pretty pleased.”
In addition to the 47-yard field goal, kicker AJ Dale also hit all eight of his extra-point attempts.
The defense suffocated the Caroline offense most of the game.
The Cavaliers were finally able to move down the field on their last drive, which Sean Brannigan finished off with a 10-yard touchdown run.
When Alyssa Morgan hit the extra point, the Caroline sidelines erupted as if they had just pulled off the win.
“They’re a special group of seniors,” coach Doug Allison said.
“When you have that kind of energy when the score is on the wrong side of 50 points … And yet they celebrated like that extra point was game-important,” he said. “And it’s because they were celebrating with her. And that’s what I love about these seniors. And I’m gonna miss ’em.”
First, though, he said he wants his Cavaliers (0–5) to finish the season with a great game when they travel to Fredericksburg to face James Monroe (1–4) on Friday.
King George (5–0) will host Spotsylvania (3–2) Friday as they try to finish their season unbeaten and move on to the 4B playoffs.
“Spotsy’s a really good team, and they’re really well coached by coach [Jeremy] Jack,” Lunsford said. “So that’s going to be a really good test to see where we’re at. It’ll be a good challenge.”