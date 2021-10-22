High school football: King George starts slow, then blows by Eastern View

By NATHAN LOPRETE FOR THE CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT
Starting the year 7-0 would make most teams ecstatic.
For the King George football team, however, its win over Eastern View on Friday night served as a reminder of the work it still has to do.
Despite soundly defeating the host Cyclones 39-0, the Foxes' players and coaches both acknowledged that it was far from a well-rounded performance.
“We have to be a little sharper on both sides of the ball,'' King George head coach Vern Lunsford said. “We shot ourselves in the foot repeatedly, and we have to clean that up moving forward.
"Our biggest goal right now is to get better on Monday," he added. "We played well in spots tonight, but we have a lot we can work on.”
Even the star of the game, junior running back Aydin Woolfolk, conceded that the Foxes' offense wasn’t completely in sync.
“Things didn't really start clicking until the third quarter," said Woolfolk, who rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns on the night. "We played sloppy in the first two quarters, and we're going to work on that Monday."
Ironically, Woolfolk was on top of his game in the first half despite those comments.
Following a scoreless opening stanza, Woolfolk broke free for a 39-yard TD run less than 20 seconds into the second period to give King George (7-0, 5-0 Battlefield District) a 6-0 lead. He later added a 4-yard scoring scamper with 1:23 left in the quarter, staking the Foxes to a 13-0 halftime edge.
Woolfolk had 90 yards on the ground by intermission.
“He ran the ball hard and made some things happen,” Lunsford said of Woolfolk.
King George's air attack never really hit its stride, as junior quarterback Zach Ferguson completed just 6 of 15 pass attempts for 56 yards and an interception—by far the worst performance this season from the district's leading passer. But Ferguson came alive in the third period, throwing a 15-yard TD pass to sophomore wide receiver Mekhai White and also finding the end zone on a 1-yard run to extend the Foxes' advantage to 33-0.
Woolfolk's 9-yard TD in the fourth quarter closed out the scoring.
Eastern View (4-4, 1-4) was held to just 43 yards of offense and four first downs in the contest by a swarming King George defense. The Cyclones also turned the ball over six times.
“Our whole defensive unit played well tonight,” Lunsford said. “They played together and they flew around. I’m very proud of their effort.”
Eastern View head coach Brian Lowery, who was hired in June after longtime sideline boss Greg Hatfield left for Battlefield High in Haymarket, noted that lost months in the weight room have played a role in the struggles for his young squad.
“I told them what it came down to [tonight] was experience in the weight room,” Lowery said. “King George went to the state semifinals last year and they’ve worked very hard. Take absolutely nothing away from them at all, but I didn't come in here until July. Those lost months before that are critical.
"The goal is to continue to build the program with our young guys,” he concluded.
Eastern View will close out district play by traveling to Courtland next Friday. King George will host Spotsylvania the same night.
King George 0 13 20 6 — 39
Eastern View 0 0 0 0 — 0
Second Quarter
KG—Aydin Woolfolk 39 run (kick failed)
KG—Woolfolk 4 run (Max Lipinski kick)
Third Quarter
KG—Blocked punt recovered in end zone by Gary Lane (kick failed)
KG—Zach Ferguson 15 pass to Mekhai White (Lipinski kick)
KG—Ferguson 1 run (Lipinski kick)
Fourth Quarter
KG—Woolfolk 9 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs: King George 11; Eastern View 4
Rushes-yards: King George 34-149; Eastern View 33-30
Passing yards: King George 56; Eastern View 13
Comp-Att-Int: King George 6-15-1; Eastern View 4-10-3
Fumbles-lost: King George 1-1; Eastern View 3-3
Penalties-yards: King George 8-85; Eastern View 8-92
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: King George—Aydin Woolfolk 14-118, 3 TDs; Gabe Aley 7-19; Zach Ferguson 8-10, TD; Corey King Jr. 4-5; David Norris 1-(-3). Eastern View—Darrell Washington 18-38; Jahiem Frye 3-6; Aiden Grimsley 1-(-1); Jasian Spencer 1-(-2); DaVion Wilkerson 2-(-2); Caden Huseby 7-(-4); Jeremiah Johnson 1-(-5).
PASSING: King George—Ferguson 6-15-1, 56 yards, TD. Eastern View—Caden Huseby 3-9-3, 11 yards; Jeremiah Johnson 1-1-0, 2 yards.