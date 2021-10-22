High school football: King George starts slowly, then blows by Eastern View

By NATHAN LOPRETE FOR THE CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENTStarting the year 7-0 would make most teams ecstatic.

For the King George football team, however, its win over Eastern View on Friday night served as a reminder of the work it still has to do.

Despite soundly defeating the host Cyclones 39-0, the Foxes’ players and coaches both acknowledged that it was far from a well-rounded performance.

“We have to be a little sharper on both sides of the ball,’’ King George head coach Vern Lunsford said. “We shot ourselves in the foot repeatedly, and we have to clean that up moving forward.

“Our biggest goal right now is to get better on Monday,” he added. “We played well in spots tonight, but we have a lot we can work on.”

Even the star of the game, junior running back Aydin Woolfolk, conceded that the Foxes’ offense wasn’t completely in sync.

“Things didn’t really start clicking until the third quarter,” said Woolfolk, who rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns on the night. “We played sloppy in the first two quarters, and we’re going to work on that Monday.”