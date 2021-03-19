High school football: King George's Mutter-Campbell connection too much for Courtland

Javon Campbell caught five touchdown passes from Charles Mutter on Friday night, helping King George stay unbeaten with a convincing 52–29 win over Courtland.
Who deserves credit for the victory depends on who is asked.
“It was a total team effort,” Foxes coach Vern Lunsford said. His team played hard against a strong Cougars unit, and they came away with a hard-fought win.
Campbell said it came down to spotting mismatches on the field and taking advantage of them.
Mutter thought it went deeper than that.
“It was all Javon,” Mutter said with a wisp of awe in his voice. “I don’t think there’s a db [defensive back] or a defense that can cover him, in the district or the area. He’s a crazy athlete to be able to play with and around.”
He’s still focusing on this season, but Mutter sees a bright future for Campbell.
“When we go to college I’m going to be watching his name, because I know he’s going to be going somewhere big time,” Mutter said. “It’s crazy to know that I’m playing with such a special athlete right now. He can go to the next big time level.”
Campbell wasn’t the only player with a big game for the Foxes. Mutter threw for 272 yards, which meant big games for receivers Chanz Wiggins and Chris Cox.
Zach Ferguson came on in relief at quarterback, but his biggest play was a late interception that he took back 57 yards for a touchdown.
For Courtland, E.J. Rogers carried the ball 16 times for 182 yards and caught a 32-yard pass that led to the first of his three rushing touchdowns, while Maurice Howard had late 75-yard TD dash.
Lunsford, meanwhile, stressed to his team to stay focused on the present and not let the winning go to their heads.
“We have not peaked. We left a lot of stuff out there,” he told them after the game. “We’ve got to learn how to finish. I’m talking finishing tackles, finishing blocks, finishing runs, finishing games. It doesn’t matter who we play, we have to focus on us, and we have to get better every single day.”
He is hoping for big things for the Foxes, but he doesn’t want them looking ahead.
“We’ve got bigger goals coming, but we’ve got to take care of the next day. We’ve got to clean up the little things that we didn’t quite execute,” he told them. “You did some great things tonight, I’m very very proud of you, but this ain’t the end. This is only the beginning. The hardest thing we’ve got to fight now is ourselves, complacency.”
Caroline (0–4) is next up for King George (4–0), while Courtland (2–3) hosts James Monroe (0–3) next Friday night.
“Enjoy the win tonight, and come back Monday hungry,” Lunsford told his team. “You’ve got big things in your sights, but you can only control the next day, so our focus is getting better on Monday, cleaning things up and getting ready to go.”
He said Caroline is a good team despite its record.
“Coach Allison does a really good job down there at Caroline so we’ve got to be ready to play,” Lunsford said. “They played extremely well early in the season, took Eastern View to the brink, so we’ve got a good team that we’ve got to get ready for on the road. It’s going to be a challenge for us.”