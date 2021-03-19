High school football: King George's Mutter-Campbell connection too much for Courtland

Zach Ferguson came on in relief at quarterback, but his biggest play was a late interception that he took back 57 yards for a touchdown.

For Courtland, E.J. Rogers carried the ball 16 times for 182 yards and caught a 32-yard pass that led to the first of his three rushing touchdowns, while Maurice Howard had late 75-yard TD dash.

Lunsford, meanwhile, stressed to his team to stay focused on the present and not let the winning go to their heads.

“We have not peaked. We left a lot of stuff out there,” he told them after the game. “We’ve got to learn how to finish. I’m talking finishing tackles, finishing blocks, finishing runs, finishing games. It doesn’t matter who we play, we have to focus on us, and we have to get better every single day.”

He is hoping for big things for the Foxes, but he doesn’t want them looking ahead.

“We’ve got bigger goals coming, but we’ve got to take care of the next day. We’ve got to clean up the little things that we didn’t quite execute,” he told them. “You did some great things tonight, I’m very very proud of you, but this ain’t the end. This is only the beginning. The hardest thing we’ve got to fight now is ourselves, complacency.”