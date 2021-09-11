High school football: King George's wideouts stand tall as Foxes rout Louisa County

The Lions punctuated the drive with Caden Lundy’s 35-yard field goal as time expired to trail 13–3 at intermission.

King George surrendered just six first downs all game with half of those coming as the result of penalties.

“Coach [Cody] Goode, our defensive coordinator, is a fantastic coach,” Lunsford said. “He does a great job prepping this defense and getting it ready. And we’ve got some great players.”

Xavien Thompson picked up an interception for the Foxes in the second half.

Outside of a 66-yard touchdown run from Smith in the third quarter that made it 13–9, the Foxes were able to shut down the Lions’ attack.

Ferguson found Wiggins for a touchdown on fourth-and-3 from the 6 with 5:16 to go in the third quarter to increase King George’s lead to 19–9 and the Foxes were never threatened again.

Louisa closed the scoring with Troy Fischer’s 6-yard run late in the game. The final moments were marred by a scrum that led to three personal foul penalties on the Foxes, one on Louisa and the ejection of one King George player, which will trigger an automatic suspension per Virginia High School League rules.