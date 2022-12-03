High school football: Local players selected to all-region teams

Several players from both the Culpeper and Eastern View football teams received all-region honors last week.

Culpeper's Devon Polleri earned first-team all-Region 3B recognition as a linebacker and second-team accolades as an all-purpose player on offense.

Polleri, a senior, finished the regular season with a team-high 86 tackles and four forced fumbles from his linebacker spot. On the offensive side of the ball, he ran for a team-best 578 yards and six touchdowns, emerging as the Blue Devils' No. 1 option at running back as the year progressed.

One of Polleri's best games of the season came in Culpeper's 21-13 regional semifinal loss at Warren County on Nov. 10, where he carried the ball 21 times for 95 yards and a pair of scores.

Polleri was joined on the second-team offense by classmate Jaidyn Johnson, who opened holes for him on the offensive line.

Three other Blue Devil seniors--defensive tackle Tucker Deane, defensive end Larry Williams and defensive back Cole Plaster--made the second-team defense.

Deane finished the regular season with a team-leading four sacks, while Plaster led the squad in interceptions with four. Williams, meanwhile, was second in tackles behind Polleri, collecting 70.

Culpeper sophomore R.J. Uribe was named second-team punter as well.

Brentsville quarterback Caleb Alexander received the offensive player of the year award, while teammate Langston White, a linebacker, was named defensive player of the year. Both are juniors.

Loren White was selected as coach of the year after leading Brentsville to a 12-2 record and the region championship.

THREE CYCLONES HONORED IN 4B

Three Eastern View players earned all-Region 4B honors, led by senior Brayden Walker.

Walker, a four-year starter for the Cyclones who has committed to play collegiately at Elon (N.C.) University, was a first-team selection at center and a second-team pick at defensive tackle.

Sophomore Brett Clatterbaugh was also a two-time honoree, making the first-team defense at linebacker and the second-team offense at tight end.

Eastern View senior Josh Perez was a second-team selection at defensive end.

Walker, Clatterbaugh and Perez helped the Cyclones to both their best record (8-3) and first playoff berth since 2019.

Dinwiddie sophomore quarterback Harry Dalton III was named offensive player of the year. Teammate Trey McBride, a senior linebacker, garnered defensive player of the year accolades.

Dinwiddie's Billy Mills was selected as coach of the year. Mills has guided the Generals to a 14-0 mark, the region title, and a spot in next Saturday's Class 4 state championship game.

The full all-region teams are below.

REGION 3B

(Full list from NoVa Daily)

Offensive Player of the Year: Caleb Alexander, Brentsville

Defensive Player of the Year: Langston White, Brentsville

Coach of the Year: Loren White, Brentsville

First Team

Offense

Pos., Player, School, Year

QB, Caleb Alexander, Brentsville, Jr.

C, Jack Clingerman, Skyline, Sr.

OL, Tyler Nix, Brentsville, Sr.

OL, Sean Maertzig, Caroline, Sr.

OL, Tobias Caison-Mayberry, Skyline, Sr.

OL, D.J. Rizzo, Warren County, Sr.

RB, Nico Orlando, Brentsville, Jr.

RB, Vladamir Joacin, Caroline, So.

RB, Gavin Dodson, Warren County, So.

WR, Leonte Oulahi, Armstrong, Sr.

WR, Tyson Taylor, James Monroe, Sr.

WR, Tyler Owens, Brentsville, Sr.

TE, Josh Wattles, Meridian, Sr.

K, Tyler Black, Goochland, Sr.

KR, Aidan Vaught, Skyline, Jr.

AP, Aidan Vaught, Skyline, Jr.

Defense

Pos., Player, School, Year

DL, Tyberius Carter, Warren County, Sr.

DL, Jack Clingerman, Skyline, Sr.

DL, Donovan Boles, Brentsville, Sr.

DE, Johnny Daly, Brentsville, Sr.

DE, Tobias Caison-Mayberry, Skyline, Sr.

LB, Langston White, Brentsville, Jr.

LB, Kemari Eberhardt, Armstrong, Sr.

LB, Nico Orlando, Brentsville, Jr.

LB, Devon Polleri, Culpeper County, Sr.

DB, Will Johnson, Brentsville, Jr.

DB, Ajenavi Byrd, Armstrong, Jr.

DB, Tyler Owens, Brentsville, Jr.

DB, Jaidyn Foddrell, Brentsville, Sr.

P, Tyler Black, Goochland, Sr.

PR, Aidan Vaught, Skyline, Jr.

AP, Elijah Frame, Warren County, Jr.

Second Team

Offense

Pos., Player, School, Year

QB, Myles Holmes, Carlone, Jr.

C, Sebastian Hansford, Brentsville, Sr.

OL, Jaidyn Johnson, Culpeper County, Sr.

OL, Johnny Daly, Brentsville, Sr.

OL, Gavin Hazelton, Goochland, Sr.

OL, Kyle Jinks, Meridian, Sr.

RB, Jamason Pryor, Goochland, Sr.

RB, Kemari Eberhardt, Armstrong, Sr.

RB, Dustin Gue, Skyline, Sr.

WR, Ajenavi Byrd, Armstrong, Jr.

WR, Daelan Powell-Jackson, William Monroe, Sr.

WR, Ryan Beckman, Brentsville, Jr.

TE, Tyler Fink, James Monroe, Sr.

K, Drew Wooddell, Skyline, Jr.

KR, Ajenavi Byrd, Armstrong, Jr.

AP, Devon Polleri, Culpeper County, Sr.

Defense

Pos., Player, School, Year

DL, Franklin Harris II, Caroline, Sr.

DL, Deonte Quarles, Goochland, Sr.

DL, Tucker Deane, Culpeper County, Sr.

DE, Larry Williams, Culpeper County, Sr.

DE, Jaquel Young, Goochland, Jr.

LB, Dustin Gue, Skyline, Sr.

LB, Nik Cotner, Goochland, Sr.

LB, Juelz Berryman, Caroline, Jr.

LB, Dagan Wayland, Warren County, Jr.

DB, Suleman Zewar, Warren County, Jr.

DB, Cole Plaster, Culpeper County, Sr.

DB, Tyson Taylor, James Monroe, Sr.

DB, Derek Pierce, Goochland, Jr.

P, R.J. Uribe, Culpeper County, So.

PR, Richard Lindsey, Caroline, So.

AP, Josh Wattles, Meridian, Sr.

REGION 4B

(Full list from RVA Sports Network)

OFFENSE:

FIRST TEAM:

QB: Harry Dalton III, Dinwiddie

RB: Aydin Woolfolk, King George

RB: Raphael Tucker, Dinwiddie

RB: Peyton Seelmann, Hanover

C: Brayden Walker, Eastern View

OL: Collen Jackson, Dinwiddie

OL: Maddox Radcliffe, Patrick Henry

OL: Parker Mott, Hanover

OL: Brock Taylor, Atlee

WR: Mekhai White, King George

WR: Gracyn Ross, Patrick Henry

WR: Eric Smith, Varina

TE: Cole Elrod, Hanover

K: Max Lipinski, King George

KR: Kwame Whitaker, Courtland

ALL-PURPOSE: Beah Sahnow, Hanover

SECOND TEAM:

QB: Zach Ferguson, King George

RB: Tae'mon Brown, Varina

RB: JJ Lewis, Atlee

RB: Colby Meese, Mechanicsville

C: Evan Nixon, Varina

OL: Landon Harris, King George

OL: Breon Brown, Varina

OL: Jaedin Lee, Matoaca

OL: Charlie Blaylock, Hanover

WR: Christian Drumgoole, Dinwiddie

WR: Kwame Whitaker, Courtland

WR: Tae Gilpin, Atlee

TE: Brett Clatterbaugh, Eastern View

K: Camden Richardson, Monacan

KR: Zalen Wiggins, Dinwiddie

ALL-PURPOSE: Zach Ferguson, King George

**********

DEFENSE:

FIRST TEAM:

DL: Kahlial Parham, Dinwiddie

DL: Marquis Vincent, Varina

DL: Xavier Harrison, King George

DE: Caleb Williams, Monacan

DE: Chris Bowles, Dinwiddie

LB: Brett Clatterbaugh, Eastern View

LB: Trey McBride, Dinwiddie

LB: Se'Von McDowell, Dinwiddie

DB: Kenny Faison, Varina

DB: Quentin Mankin, Dinwiddie

DB: Chanz Wiggins, King George

DB: Zach Ferguson, King George

P: Zach Tschantre, Atlee

PR: Gavin Glasco, Henrico

ALL-PURPOSE: Howard Spencer, Dinwiddie

SECOND TEAM:

DL: Jaysean Richardson, Varina

DL: Brayden Walker, Eastern View

DL: Jaedin Lee, Matoaca

DE: Josh Perez, Eastern View

DE: Francis Roberts, Courtland

LB: Grady Fahed, Hanover

LB: Xavien Thompson, King George

LB: Charles Johnson, King George

LB: Christian Payne, Varina

DB: Elijah Brown, Varina

DB: Christian Drumgoole, Dinwiddie

DB: Malachi Madden, Hanover

DB: Adrian Parson, Dinwiddie

P: Camden Richardson, Matoaca

ALL-PURPOSE: T.J. Grisby, Spotsylvania

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Harry Dalton III, Dinwiddie

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Trey McBride, Dinwiddie

COACH OF THE YEAR: Billy Mills, Dinwiddie