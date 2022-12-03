High school football: Local players selected to all-region teams

Several players from both the Culpeper and Eastern View football teams received all-region honors last week.
Culpeper's Devon Polleri earned first-team all-Region 3B recognition as a linebacker and second-team accolades as an all-purpose player on offense.
Polleri, a senior, finished the regular season with a team-high 86 tackles and four forced fumbles from his linebacker spot. On the offensive side of the ball, he ran for a team-best 578 yards and six touchdowns, emerging as the Blue Devils' No. 1 option at running back as the year progressed.
One of Polleri's best games of the season came in Culpeper's 21-13 regional semifinal loss at Warren County on Nov. 10, where he carried the ball 21 times for 95 yards and a pair of scores.
Polleri was joined on the second-team offense by classmate Jaidyn Johnson, who opened holes for him on the offensive line.
Three other Blue Devil seniors--defensive tackle Tucker Deane, defensive end Larry Williams and defensive back Cole Plaster--made the second-team defense.
Deane finished the regular season with a team-leading four sacks, while Plaster led the squad in interceptions with four. Williams, meanwhile, was second in tackles behind Polleri, collecting 70.
Culpeper sophomore R.J. Uribe was named second-team punter as well.
Brentsville quarterback Caleb Alexander received the offensive player of the year award, while teammate Langston White, a linebacker, was named defensive player of the year. Both are juniors.
Loren White was selected as coach of the year after leading Brentsville to a 12-2 record and the region championship.
THREE CYCLONES HONORED IN 4B
Three Eastern View players earned all-Region 4B honors, led by senior Brayden Walker.
Walker, a four-year starter for the Cyclones who has committed to play collegiately at Elon (N.C.) University, was a first-team selection at center and a second-team pick at defensive tackle.
Sophomore Brett Clatterbaugh was also a two-time honoree, making the first-team defense at linebacker and the second-team offense at tight end.
Eastern View senior Josh Perez was a second-team selection at defensive end.
Walker, Clatterbaugh and Perez helped the Cyclones to both their best record (8-3) and first playoff berth since 2019.
Dinwiddie sophomore quarterback Harry Dalton III was named offensive player of the year. Teammate Trey McBride, a senior linebacker, garnered defensive player of the year accolades.
Dinwiddie's Billy Mills was selected as coach of the year. Mills has guided the Generals to a 14-0 mark, the region title, and a spot in next Saturday's Class 4 state championship game.
The full all-region teams are below.
REGION 3B
(Full list from NoVa Daily)
Offensive Player of the Year: Caleb Alexander, Brentsville
Defensive Player of the Year: Langston White, Brentsville
Coach of the Year: Loren White, Brentsville
First Team
Offense
Pos., Player, School, Year
QB, Caleb Alexander, Brentsville, Jr.
C, Jack Clingerman, Skyline, Sr.
OL, Tyler Nix, Brentsville, Sr.
OL, Sean Maertzig, Caroline, Sr.
OL, Tobias Caison-Mayberry, Skyline, Sr.
OL, D.J. Rizzo, Warren County, Sr.
RB, Nico Orlando, Brentsville, Jr.
RB, Vladamir Joacin, Caroline, So.
RB, Gavin Dodson, Warren County, So.
WR, Leonte Oulahi, Armstrong, Sr.
WR, Tyson Taylor, James Monroe, Sr.
WR, Tyler Owens, Brentsville, Sr.
TE, Josh Wattles, Meridian, Sr.
K, Tyler Black, Goochland, Sr.
KR, Aidan Vaught, Skyline, Jr.
AP, Aidan Vaught, Skyline, Jr.
Defense
Pos., Player, School, Year
DL, Tyberius Carter, Warren County, Sr.
DL, Jack Clingerman, Skyline, Sr.
DL, Donovan Boles, Brentsville, Sr.
DE, Johnny Daly, Brentsville, Sr.
DE, Tobias Caison-Mayberry, Skyline, Sr.
LB, Langston White, Brentsville, Jr.
LB, Kemari Eberhardt, Armstrong, Sr.
LB, Nico Orlando, Brentsville, Jr.
LB, Devon Polleri, Culpeper County, Sr.
DB, Will Johnson, Brentsville, Jr.
DB, Ajenavi Byrd, Armstrong, Jr.
DB, Tyler Owens, Brentsville, Jr.
DB, Jaidyn Foddrell, Brentsville, Sr.
P, Tyler Black, Goochland, Sr.
AP, Elijah Frame, Warren County, Jr.
Second Team
Offense
Pos., Player, School, Year
QB, Myles Holmes, Carlone, Jr.
C, Sebastian Hansford, Brentsville, Sr.
OL, Jaidyn Johnson, Culpeper County, Sr.
OL, Johnny Daly, Brentsville, Sr.
OL, Gavin Hazelton, Goochland, Sr.
OL, Kyle Jinks, Meridian, Sr.
RB, Jamason Pryor, Goochland, Sr.
RB, Kemari Eberhardt, Armstrong, Sr.
RB, Dustin Gue, Skyline, Sr.
WR, Ajenavi Byrd, Armstrong, Jr.
WR, Daelan Powell-Jackson, William Monroe, Sr.
WR, Ryan Beckman, Brentsville, Jr.
TE, Tyler Fink, James Monroe, Sr.
K, Drew Wooddell, Skyline, Jr.
KR, Ajenavi Byrd, Armstrong, Jr.
AP, Devon Polleri, Culpeper County, Sr.
Defense
Pos., Player, School, Year
DL, Franklin Harris II, Caroline, Sr.
DL, Deonte Quarles, Goochland, Sr.
DL, Tucker Deane, Culpeper County, Sr.
DE, Larry Williams, Culpeper County, Sr.
DE, Jaquel Young, Goochland, Jr.
LB, Dustin Gue, Skyline, Sr.
LB, Nik Cotner, Goochland, Sr.
LB, Juelz Berryman, Caroline, Jr.
LB, Dagan Wayland, Warren County, Jr.
DB, Suleman Zewar, Warren County, Jr.
DB, Cole Plaster, Culpeper County, Sr.
DB, Tyson Taylor, James Monroe, Sr.
DB, Derek Pierce, Goochland, Jr.
P, R.J. Uribe, Culpeper County, So.
PR, Richard Lindsey, Caroline, So.
AP, Josh Wattles, Meridian, Sr.
REGION 4B
(Full list from RVA Sports Network)
OFFENSE:
FIRST TEAM:
QB: Harry Dalton III, Dinwiddie
RB: Aydin Woolfolk, King George
RB: Raphael Tucker, Dinwiddie
RB: Peyton Seelmann, Hanover
C: Brayden Walker, Eastern View
OL: Collen Jackson, Dinwiddie
OL: Maddox Radcliffe, Patrick Henry
OL: Parker Mott, Hanover
OL: Brock Taylor, Atlee
WR: Mekhai White, King George
WR: Gracyn Ross, Patrick Henry
WR: Eric Smith, Varina
TE: Cole Elrod, Hanover
K: Max Lipinski, King George
KR: Kwame Whitaker, Courtland
ALL-PURPOSE: Beah Sahnow, Hanover
SECOND TEAM:
QB: Zach Ferguson, King George
RB: Tae'mon Brown, Varina
RB: JJ Lewis, Atlee
RB: Colby Meese, Mechanicsville
C: Evan Nixon, Varina
OL: Landon Harris, King George
OL: Breon Brown, Varina
OL: Jaedin Lee, Matoaca
OL: Charlie Blaylock, Hanover
WR: Christian Drumgoole, Dinwiddie
WR: Kwame Whitaker, Courtland
WR: Tae Gilpin, Atlee
TE: Brett Clatterbaugh, Eastern View
K: Camden Richardson, Monacan
KR: Zalen Wiggins, Dinwiddie
ALL-PURPOSE: Zach Ferguson, King George
**********
DEFENSE:
FIRST TEAM:
DL: Kahlial Parham, Dinwiddie
DL: Marquis Vincent, Varina
DL: Xavier Harrison, King George
DE: Caleb Williams, Monacan
DE: Chris Bowles, Dinwiddie
LB: Brett Clatterbaugh, Eastern View
LB: Trey McBride, Dinwiddie
LB: Se'Von McDowell, Dinwiddie
DB: Kenny Faison, Varina
DB: Quentin Mankin, Dinwiddie
DB: Chanz Wiggins, King George
DB: Zach Ferguson, King George
P: Zach Tschantre, Atlee
PR: Gavin Glasco, Henrico
ALL-PURPOSE: Howard Spencer, Dinwiddie
SECOND TEAM:
DL: Jaysean Richardson, Varina
DL: Brayden Walker, Eastern View
DL: Jaedin Lee, Matoaca
DE: Josh Perez, Eastern View
DE: Francis Roberts, Courtland
LB: Grady Fahed, Hanover
LB: Xavien Thompson, King George
LB: Charles Johnson, King George
LB: Christian Payne, Varina
DB: Elijah Brown, Varina
DB: Christian Drumgoole, Dinwiddie
DB: Malachi Madden, Hanover
DB: Adrian Parson, Dinwiddie
P: Camden Richardson, Matoaca
ALL-PURPOSE: T.J. Grisby, Spotsylvania
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Harry Dalton III, Dinwiddie
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Trey McBride, Dinwiddie
COACH OF THE YEAR: Billy Mills, Dinwiddie