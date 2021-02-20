HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Louisa turns to youth movement to uphold high standards

As usual, there are a lot of “nevers” related to Louisa High School’s football program.

None of the players on the Lions’ spring 2021 roster has ever tasted defeat in a Jefferson District game. The Lions haven’t lost to a district opponent since 2016.

Their team has never missed the Region 4B playoffs during their high school experience, reaching the 2017 Class 4 state final. And as the biggest show in town, the Lions have never failed to play before big, enthusiastic crowds.

Add one less desirable “never” to this year’s unique season that is scheduled to begin Monday night: most of coach Will Patrick’s players have never worn a varsity uniform before.

“We had 23 seniors graduate” from a 2019 team that went 11–1, Patrick said. “Ten of those kids are on college football rosters. I have literally seven kids who have started a game for me. ... We have a very, very young football team.”

Every team has been playing things by ear after the Virginia High School League decided to push the 2020 fall seasons into the winter and spring and condense what’s normally a 10-game schedule to six (plus an optional extra game for non-playoff teams).