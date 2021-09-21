High school football: Madison County forfeits upcoming game due to unsportsmanlike conduct

The decision to forfeit this week’s games also comes in the wake of allegations on social media that some of the Mountaineers’ players were trash-talking Monroe’s players by bringing up Joshua Johnson, a Dragons student-athlete who passed away tragically earlier this year.{p class=”text | article-text”}A screenshot from the username “Reagan” with an emoji of an assault rifle posted a message that read “Y’all jus mad cause the dead guy don’t play no mo.”{p class=”text | article-text”}MCHS’ victory over Monroe was its first since a 42-0 win over Rappahannock County on Nov. 1, 2019. It also marked the first time since 2012 that the Mountaineers defeated Monroe, snapping the Dragons’ seven-game winning streak in the 52-year-old series.{p class=”text | article-text”}Madison (1-3 overall, 0-2 district) is scheduled to return to the gridiron with a nondistrict matchup at Parry McCluer on Oct. 1.