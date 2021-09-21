High school football: Madison County forfeits upcoming game due to unsportsmanlike conduct

The Madison County football team was jubilant after defeating rival William Monroe 26-24 last Friday night for its first victory in nearly two years.
Now, just days later, that jubilation has turned to disappointment and regret.
Following the Mountaineers’ win over the Greene Dragons, a video was posted on Snapchat in which many of the team’s players were singing a rap song that included usage of the N-word multiple times.
After the video went viral over the weekend, Madison County Public Schools released a statement via its Facebook page on Monday evening announcing that both the varsity and junior varsity teams would forfeit this week’s games—the varsity’s Bull Run District matchup at Page County on Friday and the JV’s nondistrict contest at Warren County on Wednesday—due to what it deemed “unsportsmanlike conduct.”
The statement reads, in part:
“Our MCHS football program will use this week to restore the program to one that practices, plays, wins and loses with respect and dignity at all times. We believe it’s important to foster these ideals in order to progress with a successful season for our Mountaineers. Thank you to the Madison community for supporting our student athletes at this time and for partnering with us to model good sportsmanship at all activities and between all interactions with opposing teams and one another.”
The decision to forfeit this week’s games also comes in the wake of allegations on social media that some of the Mountaineers’ players were trash-talking Monroe’s players by bringing up Joshua Johnson, a Dragons student-athlete who passed away tragically earlier this year.{p class=”text | article-text”}A screenshot from the username “Reagan” with an emoji of an assault rifle posted a message that read “Y’all jus mad cause the dead guy don’t play no mo.”{p class=”text | article-text”}MCHS’ victory over Monroe was its first since a 42-0 win over Rappahannock County on Nov. 1, 2019. It also marked the first time since 2012 that the Mountaineers defeated Monroe, snapping the Dragons’ seven-game winning streak in the 52-year-old series.{p class=”text | article-text”}Madison (1-3 overall, 0-2 district) is scheduled to return to the gridiron with a nondistrict matchup at Parry McCluer on Oct. 1.