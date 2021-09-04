High school football: Missed scoring opportunity haunts Courtland, spurs Louisa County to victory

"They came out hot. All of us on defense said, 'We've got to get payback,' so we went down and scored on offense," said Wilson, who threw a touchdown pass, ran for a score and also intercepted two passes from his safety position. "Tonight, it was the offense that picked up the defense. It's usually the other way around."

The response was particularly important to Wilson, who's in his third season as the Lions' starting quarterback but is playing defense for the first time. He said he missed the assignment that allowed Crockett to get open.

There were plenty of offensive heroes for the Lions. Smith scored on two runs, including a 60-yard dash on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, and converted a screen pass from Wilson into another 46-yard TD.

Said Patrick: "He's not getting the [college attention] that his brother [current Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith] did, but whoever gets him is going to get a stud."

Troy Fischer scored on two short touchdown runs, and Adam Mills amassed 77 of the Lions' 321 rushing yards on the night. Louisa didn't need to punt once.