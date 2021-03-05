High school football: Opportunistic Cyclones defense faces stiff challenge against Cougars

After losing more than 1,600 yards from its passing game due to the graduation of a standout quarterback and three college-caliber wide receivers, Eastern View head coach Greg Hatfield knew his team’s offense wouldn’t be as dynamic this season as it’s been over the past few.
What Hatfield may not have counted on, however, is just how much the Cyclones have needed big plays from their defense to keep them in games.
Through two games, the Eastern View defense has forced a Battlefield District-best nine turnovers. That number has factored heavily into narrow victories over Caroline (20-12) and James Monroe (14-13).
In the season-opening win over Caroline on Feb. 23, it was a 55-yard interception return by senior cornerback Josh Logan that broke a 12-all tie in the contest’s final minutes.
Last Saturday against JM, a spectacular diving interception by senior defensive back Daniel Taylor and a forced fumble by Taylor that was recovered by junior safety Raq Lawson enabled the Cyclones to rally from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit and shock the Yellow Jackets.
Eastern View (2-0 overall, 2-0 district) will likely need more of those opportunistic plays from its defense when it visits Courtland (2-0, 2-0) in a battle for first place on Saturday at 1 p.m.
“We have a lot of new faces playing for us [this year],” Hatfield said of his defense, which is breaking in eight new starters. “They’ve definitely been opportunistic though, and they’re getting better each week.”
The Cyclones will need to continue that trend against the Cougars, who have outscored Spotsylvania and Caroline by a combined 104-13 in two lopsided contests.
While Courtland boats a stable of capable running backs in its vaunted Wing-T offense, junior E.J. Rogers has been the standout for them thus far. He leads the district in rushing yards (295) and touchdowns (6), and is averaging a whopping 7.6 yards per carry.
The Cougars amassed 317 yards on the ground in last week’s 73-0 rout of Caroline, but they also showed an ability to put the ball in the air—something that hasn’t always been their strong suit. Quarterback Liam Wojciechowski connected on 5 of 7 passes for 126 yards and a pair of scores.
“They have a very complete offense,” Hatfield said of Courtland. “You can never really slow down their running game, but they aren’t just a downhill running team anymore—they have speed on the outside too.”
Eastern View has its own bell cow at running back, as Lawson trails only Rogers in the Battlefield rushing race with 269 yards. He also showed versatility when Hatfield inserted him at quarterback against James Monroe, throwing an 11-yard touchdown pass to Taylor.
Taylor also recorded the game-winning score on a 39-yard catch-and-run from junior quarterback Caden Huseby with 3:13 remaining against the Jackets.
“We’ve got to be sharper on offense, especially in the passing game,” Hatfield said, pointing out his squad’s 70 total passing yards thus far. “Otherwise teams are going to continue to load the box and focus solely on stopping Raq.”
GAME INFO
EASTERN VIEW (2-0, 2-0) at COURTLAND (2-0, 2-0)
Game time: Saturday, 1:00 p.m.
Last meeting: Eastern View won 49-6 last season. The Cyclones have won the past three meetings between the two teams, but Courtland leads the all-time series with a 6-3 mark.
Last week: Eastern View defeated James Monroe 14-13; Courtland beat Caroline 73-0.
Rushing leaders: Eastern View—Raq Lawson 57-269. Courtland—E.J. Rogers 39-295, 6 TDs.
Passing leaders: Eastern View—Caden Huseby 7-17-0, 59 yards, TD. Courtland—Liam Wojciechowski 10-16-0, 194 yards, 2 TDs.
Receiving leaders: Eastern View—Daniel Taylor 2-50, 2 TDs. Courtland—Jason Lomax 5-90, TD; Sean Wray 2-82, TD.
540/848-4530