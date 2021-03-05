High school football: Opportunistic Cyclones defense faces stiff challenge against Cougars

After losing more than 1,600 yards from its passing game due to the graduation of a standout quarterback and three college-caliber wide receivers, Eastern View head coach Greg Hatfield knew his team’s offense wouldn’t be as dynamic this season as it’s been over the past few.

What Hatfield may not have counted on, however, is just how much the Cyclones have needed big plays from their defense to keep them in games.

Through two games, the Eastern View defense has forced a Battlefield District-best nine turnovers. That number has factored heavily into narrow victories over Caroline (20-12) and James Monroe (14-13).

In the season-opening win over Caroline on Feb. 23, it was a 55-yard interception return by senior cornerback Josh Logan that broke a 12-all tie in the contest’s final minutes.

Last Saturday against JM, a spectacular diving interception by senior defensive back Daniel Taylor and a forced fumble by Taylor that was recovered by junior safety Raq Lawson enabled the Cyclones to rally from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit and shock the Yellow Jackets.

Eastern View (2-0 overall, 2-0 district) will likely need more of those opportunistic plays from its defense when it visits Courtland (2-0, 2-0) in a battle for first place on Saturday at 1 p.m.