High school football: Persistent Terrell pushes Culpeper County past Caroline

There's an old proverb that goes, "If at first you don't succeed, try, try again."

Malachi Terrell had no choice but to take that adage to heart during the Culpeper County football team's game with visiting Caroline on Friday night.

The Blue Devils running back had three touchdown runs called back within the contest's first 25 minutes due to holding penalties. Those miscues not only kept Terrell out of the end zone, but they enabled the Cavaliers to stay close for much of the night.

Terrell kept chugging along, however, eventually reaching the end zone twice in the second half and finishing with 212 yards rushing in Culpeper's 22-0 Battlefield District win.

It was the third game in a row that Terrell eclipsed the 200-yard mark, and all three of them have been victories for the Blue Devils (3-2 overall, 1-1 district).

"That's the first time I've ever had three touchdowns called back in one game," said Terrell, who leads the Fredericksburg area in rushing with 899 yards. "There's nothing else you can do about it but move on to the next play though, and things worked themselves out later in the game."