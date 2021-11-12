High school football playoff capsules: Kettle Run, Madison County, Orange County set for playoff action

The Mountaineers have lost their last 11 meetings with the Falcons, including a 63-26 rout in their season opener back in September. Madison will look to junior QB Wade Fox, a second-team all-Bull Run District selection, to keep it within striking distance. Fox threw a 55-yard TD pass to Corey Helmick in last Friday’s win over visiting Luray.

Central QB Ashton Baker completed 10 of 12 passes for 188 yards and three scores in the Falcons’ victory at Strasburg a week ago. Central also rushed for 203 yards in that contest.

ORANGE COUNTY (6-4) at GEORGE WASHINGTON (DANVILLE) (7-1)

Last meeting: This will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

Last week: Orange lost to Western Albemarle 43-41 in double overtime; George Washington defeated Magna Vista 28-10.

Friday’s game: Orange makes the three-hour drive to Danville for its first playoff game since 2017.

The Hornets, who lost a heartbreaker to visiting Western Albemarle in their regular-season finale last Friday, are led by senior QB Paul Poirier. Poirier finished with 251 total yards, two passing TDs and another on the ground in that contest. Sophomore RB Christian Simpson chipped in 96 yards and three TDs on the ground.

George Washington, which hasn’t lost a game in Piedmont District play since 2016, leans heavily on senior RB Jakobe Dixon. Dixon rushed for a career-high 206 yards and two scores in last week’s win over homestanding Magna Vista. The Eagles’ defense intercepted the Warriors three times as well.

