High school football playoff capsules: Kettle Run, Madison County, Orange County set for playoff action

High school football playoffs kick off tonight, and a handful of area teams will be in action. Here are previews for all of this weekend’s area games, which include Kettle Run, Madison County and Orange County:
HOT TICKETS(7 p.m. kickoff, unless noted)
TUSCARORA (8-2) at KETTLE RUN (9-1)
Last meeting: Tuscarora won 40-7 on Aug. 29, 2014. The Huskies lead the all-time series 2-1.
Last week: Tuscarora lost to Broad Run 27-17; Kettle Run defeated Sherando 57-35.
Tonight’s game: This is about as tough of a first-round home playoff assignment as any team could draw.
Tuscarora has missed the playoffs just once—in its first year of existence in 2010—and has played for the state championship twice in the past four seasons. The Huskies’ only two setbacks this fall came against Heritage (Leesburg), which handed Kettle Run its only loss so far, and Broad Run, the top seed in Region 4C.
Tuscarora is led by senior running back Bryce Duke, who has rushed for 2,343 yards and 31 touchdowns this season. The Virginia Tech commit is averaging a whopping 9.6 yards per carry for an offense that’s averaging 35.3 points per contest.
Kettle Run, which ended the regular season on a nine-game winning streak, is paced by quarterback Beau Lang, who’s amassed a school record 2,841 yards of total offense so far this fall. The senior has completed 127 of 190 pass attempts (67%) for 2,143 yards and 26 TDs—both of which are also school records.
Lang’s favorite targets are junior Jordan Tapscott, who’s hauled in 41 receptions for 779 yards and 11 TDs, and senior Jacob Robinson, who’s caught 47 passes for 700 yards and 10 scores.
Not to be outdone by Duke, the Cougars have a talented stable of backs that’s combined for over 2,000 yards on the ground. Lang has rushed for team-highs of 698 yards and eight scores; junior Peyton Mehaffey has 501 yards and four TDs; senior Andrew Strickland has 436 yards and six scores; and freshman Colton Quaker has racked up 363 yards and found the end zone six times.
MADISON COUNTY (3-7) at CENTRAL (WOODSTOCK) (8-1)
Last meeting: Central won 63-26 on Sept. 3, 2021. Madison leads the all-time series 14-11.
Last week: Madison defeated Luray 26-20; Central defeated Strasburg 35-7.
Tonight’s game: Madison’s first playoff game since 2016 is a stiff test, as it hits the road to do battle with Central, Region 2B’s No. 1 seed.
The Mountaineers have lost their last 11 meetings with the Falcons, including a 63-26 rout in their season opener back in September. Madison will look to junior QB Wade Fox, a second-team all-Bull Run District selection, to keep it within striking distance. Fox threw a 55-yard TD pass to Corey Helmick in last Friday’s win over visiting Luray.
Central QB Ashton Baker completed 10 of 12 passes for 188 yards and three scores in the Falcons’ victory at Strasburg a week ago. Central also rushed for 203 yards in that contest.
ORANGE COUNTY (6-4) at GEORGE WASHINGTON (DANVILLE) (7-1)
Last meeting: This will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
Last week: Orange lost to Western Albemarle 43-41 in double overtime; George Washington defeated Magna Vista 28-10.
Friday’s game: Orange makes the three-hour drive to Danville for its first playoff game since 2017.
The Hornets, who lost a heartbreaker to visiting Western Albemarle in their regular-season finale last Friday, are led by senior QB Paul Poirier. Poirier finished with 251 total yards, two passing TDs and another on the ground in that contest. Sophomore RB Christian Simpson chipped in 96 yards and three TDs on the ground.
George Washington, which hasn’t lost a game in Piedmont District play since 2016, leans heavily on senior RB Jakobe Dixon. Dixon rushed for a career-high 206 yards and two scores in last week’s win over homestanding Magna Vista. The Eagles’ defense intercepted the Warriors three times as well.