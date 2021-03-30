High school football playoff scenarios: Massaponax is in, everyone else still has work to do (copy)

A week before the Virginia High School League’s spring football playoffs begin, several local teams already face win-or-go-home situations.
Thursday night’s Commonwealth District contest between Brooke Point and host Mountain View is essentially a play-in game, with the victor making the four-team Region 5D field—and possibly hosting a playoff game. The loser is out.
On the same night, Riverbend can clinch a spot in the Region 6B postseason by beating North Stafford, but risks exclusion with a loss.
In Region 4B, King George and Louisa are in with wins Friday night. But seeding is still up for grabs in a a region with four unbeaten teams.
Commonwealth District schools (plus Culpeper) conclude their regular season on Thursday night, with the rest of the local public schools finishing on Friday.
The playoff field is half its usual size, which means some notable omissions. Colonial Forge (3–2) will see its streak of playoff appearances end at a dozen years, and Eastern View (3–2) will miss the postseason for the first time since 2012.
Also eliminated from playoff contention are North Stafford, Stafford, Courtland, Chancellor, Spotsylvania, Orange, Caroline, Culpeper and James Monroe.
Any team that fails to qualify can schedule one more game. Chancellor announced it will visit the Brooke Point/Mountain View loser next Friday.
Here’s a quick look at the playoff scenarios entering the final games of a season delayed and condensed by the coronavirus pandemic:
REGION 6B
Commonwealth District champion Massaponax (6–0) has the weekend off to rest and prepare for its first-round game, but the Panthers aren’t even assured they will open at home.
If, as expected, Cardinal District champion Gar-Field (5–0) beats Woodbridge on Friday, the Indians and Massaponax will each finish with 186 power points, forcing a tiebreaker to determine seeding. Gar-Field currently has a slight edge in strength of schedule, the highest applicable tiebreaker.
Neither will get the top seed, though, if Patriot (4–0) beats Battlefield (4–1) in those teams’ season finale Friday. In that case, the Pioneers would earn the No. 1 seed and Massaponax and Gar-Field would meet in next weekend’s semifinal at a site to be determined. If Battlefield wins, either Massaponax or Gar-Field would be seeded first.
Riverbend (4–1) can earn the No. 4 seed by beating North Stafford (1–4) on Thursday. A loss by the Bears means either Potomac (4–2) or the Battlefield/Patriot loser gets in. Freedom-Prince William (2–3) is out of the playoff picture after two forfeits for using an ineligible player.
REGION 5D
Patrick Henry-Roanoke (5–1) has clinched the top seed. The Brooke Point/Mountain View winner is likely to earn the No. 2 seed and a first-round home game unless Albemarle (3–2) can hand Louisa its first loss or William Fleming (3–2) can upset Division 6 Franklin County (4–1). Either of those scenarios would send the Black-Hawks or Wildcats on the road.
REGION 4B
Monacan, Patrick Henry-Ashland, King George and Louisa are all 5–0 and will earn the region’s four playoff spots, barring upsets Friday. Dinwiddie (4–1) could sneak in with an upset of Division 6 Thomas Dale (4–0) and a stumble by any of the other four teams.
Monacan will be the top seed if it beats Division 6 James River-Chesterfield (2–3). If King George beats Spotsylvania (3–2) and Louisa tops Albemarle, they could meet in the first round, with the host determined by a tiebreaker. The Foxes have a slight strength-of-schedule edge at the moment.
If Monacan loses to James River, the Foxes and Lions can earn the top two seeds (in some order) and first-round home games by winning Friday.
