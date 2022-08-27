High school football: Poor ball management haunts Courtland as Orange County claims opener

Courtland looked like it was going to get its season off to a good start, marching down the field to score on its opening drive Friday night. But the Cougars couldn’t keep up with visiting Orange County the rest of the way, falling to the Hornets 35–14.

Turnovers were a key issue, with two fumbles and a botched punt leading to game-changing scores for the Hornets.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Courtland coach J.C. Hall said. “Orange is a good football team. They executed better than us tonight, wanted it more. My hat’s off to them. We’ve just got to continue to work.”

While the loss exposed some flaws in the team, Hall said the season is just getting started and the players need to learn from the loss.

“One game has never made a season,” he said. “Any coach in America would like to get off on the right foot with game one. But it complicates the situation if it’s a loss and if we don’t make it a learning experience, and they have to understand that.”

He said his team will need to work harder on all areas of its game.

“They need to work a little bit harder, they need to commit more, understand their assignments, and execute better,” he said. “You’ve got to execute your assignments, and there were just a couple of times when we didn’t, and as the game went on we started hanging our heads a little bit, and we’ve got to work on that. We’ve got to have a little more intestinal fortitude.”

Both teams had their moments in the early going.

The Cougars’ Kyron Malbon finished off the opening drive with a 6-yard touchdown run to give his team a tenuous 6-0 lead.

The Hornets answered, scoring on a 25-yard pass from Jeremiah Wharton to Brody Foran to go ahead 7-6.

The Cougars looked good to start their next drive, bringing the ball out from deep in their own territory. But they fumbled at their own 30-yard line, giving the ball back to the Hornets, who had no trouble getting it back into the end zone on a 3-yard run by Wharton.

Malbon scored again for Courtland before the half was over, finding the end zone on a 5-yard run. The Cougars tied the game at 14-all after an ensuing 2-point conversion pass from Liam Wojciechowski to Kwame Whitaker, but the contest swung toward Orange in the second half.

It all started after the Cougars forced the Hornets to punt from deep in their own end early in the third quarter. Orange’s Austin Frazier never got the punt off though, instead escaping pressure and scampering 11 yards for a first down.

Frazier ended up getting a punt away later in the drive, but it was a moot point. A Courtland player touched the ball and Orange’s Kaleb Faust picked it up, giving the Hornets possession on the Courtland 18-yard line. Christian Simpson scored from there on the next play, giving the Hornets a 21-14 advantage.

It only got worse for the Cougars, as they fumbled on their next play from scrimmage and Faust was there to pick it up again. Simpson followed that up with his second scoring run of the night, a 3-yarder, and the blowout was on.

Simpson finished the game with 76 rushing yards and 103 receiving yards. Wharton had 179 passing yards and 30 on the ground, while Bryant Chiles ran for 45 yards and a touchdown.

None of them, however, would take any credit for Orange’s big offensive output.

“I think it all came down to the offensive lineman,” Wharton said. “We won real big in the trenches today. The offensive linemen did their job, and when that happens, it all comes together like you planned. Pitch perfect—all credit goes to the lineman and all those receivers out there blocking as hard as they can.”

Simpson and Chiles also credited their teammates and “plain old hard work.”

“I just think we were a better-conditioned team [than Courtland],” Chiles said. “We stuck together, had each others’ backs and just had more grit than them.

“We’ve been putting in the work … to come out here and show people what Orange County is all about,” he added.

Hornets coach Jesse Lohr said he was happy with the team’s win, though there is still work to be done.

“Way too many penalties, but a lot of it was effort and energy and trying to play with a tenacity in the run game,” Lohr said. “We’ve got to clean it up, but at the same time it’s hard to ask my kids to back down from all that.”

Lohr said that despite the mistakes, his team showed some good signs.

“We ran the ball when we needed to. I’m proud of Jeremiah throwing the football when the situation presented itself,” he said. “Defensively, we gave up some stuff early, but then did what we had to do towards the end of the game. And we also proved to ourselves we were in pretty decent shape.”

Orange will host Culpeper County in Week 2 action Friday night, while Courtland welcomes Louisa County the same night.