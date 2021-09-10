High school football preview capsules: Blue Devils on the hunt for victory against Falcons

Tonight’s game: Kettle Run goes for two wins in a row while facing a team it’s traditionally dominated. The Cougars rebounded from a season-opening 28-25 loss to Heritage (Leesburg) by defeating Meridian a week ago. On the other side, Brentsville had its way with host Fauquier, running its record to 2-0. Quarterback Caleb Alexander completed 12 of 19 passes for 146 yards and two TDs, while defensive back Will Johnson recorded three interceptions.

Tonight’s game: A Mountain View team with designs on a deep playoff run this fall visits Bealeton to take on a Liberty squad that is just getting over a COVID-19 outbreak that shuttered its game with Eastern View last week. QB Jackson Sigler completed 9 of 12 passes for 88 yards and three TDs in the Wildcats’ win over visiting Woodbridge in Week 2 and has thrown for 382 yards and seven scores through two contests so far. For the Eagles, wide receiver Chase Oliver registered a 23-yard scoring reception and RB Cody Owens had a 56-yard TD run in their lone game thus far, a 39-13 loss to Brentsville two weeks ago.