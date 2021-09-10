High school football preview capsules: Blue Devils on the hunt for victory against Falcons

Week 3 of the 2021 (fall) high school football season is upon us. This week’s slate of games includes a matchup between Culpeper County and Fauquier, both of whom are in search of their first win. District contests involving Madison County and Orange County are also on the schedule. Here are previews for all of tonight’s area games:
HOT TICKETS
(7 p.m. kickoff, unless noted)
FAUQUIER (0-1) at CULPEPER COUNTY (0-2)
Last meeting: Culpeper County won 13-10 in overtime on March 26, 2021. Fauquier leads the all-time series 26-18-2.
Last week: Fauquier lost 23-8 to Brentsville District; Culpeper lost 20-7 to Orange County.
Tonight’s game: Both teams are trying to avoid digging themselves into big holes early in the season. After having its first game postponed, Fauquier was no match for a strong Brentsville squad last week. Garrett Kramer scored Fauquier’s lone touchdown, falling on a fumble in the end zone with 2:05 left in the contest. Meanwhile, Culpeper played visiting Orange to a 7-7 deadlock through three-and-a-half quarters, only to fall on a pair of late scores. Junior running back Malachi Terrell rushed for 160 yards and a TD on 26 carries and is averaging 125 yards through the Blue Devils’ first two games.
KETTLE RUN (1-1) at BRENTSVILLE DISTRICT (2-0)
Last meeting: Brentsville District won 21-20 on Sept. 13, 2019. Kettle Run leads the all-time series 13-2.
Last week: Kettle Run defeated Meridian 34-14; Brentsville defeated Fauquier 23-8.
Tonight’s game: Kettle Run goes for two wins in a row while facing a team it’s traditionally dominated. The Cougars rebounded from a season-opening 28-25 loss to Heritage (Leesburg) by defeating Meridian a week ago. On the other side, Brentsville had its way with host Fauquier, running its record to 2-0. Quarterback Caleb Alexander completed 12 of 19 passes for 146 yards and two TDs, while defensive back Will Johnson recorded three interceptions.
MOUNTAIN VIEW (STAFFORD) (2-0) at LIBERTY (BEALETON) (0-1)
Last meeting: Liberty won 44-7 on Sept. 19, 2014. The all-time series is tied 1-1.
Last week: Mountain View defeated Woodbridge 28-6; Liberty did not play.
Tonight’s game: A Mountain View team with designs on a deep playoff run this fall visits Bealeton to take on a Liberty squad that is just getting over a COVID-19 outbreak that shuttered its game with Eastern View last week. QB Jackson Sigler completed 9 of 12 passes for 88 yards and three TDs in the Wildcats’ win over visiting Woodbridge in Week 2 and has thrown for 382 yards and seven scores through two contests so far. For the Eagles, wide receiver Chase Oliver registered a 23-yard scoring reception and RB Cody Owens had a 56-yard TD run in their lone game thus far, a 39-13 loss to Brentsville two weeks ago.
MERIDIAN (1-1) at MADISON COUNTY (0-1 OVERALL, 0-1 BULL RUN DISTRICT)
Last meeting: Meridian won 48-6 on Sept. 13, 2019. Madison County leads the all-time series 12-10.
Last week: Meridian lost 34-14 to Kettle Run; Madison lost 63-26 to Central (Woodstock).
Tonight’s game: Meridian travels south from Falls Church to do battle with Madison in a Bull Run District game. The Mustangs fell to host Kettle Run a week ago. Madison played visiting Central tough early in its season opener at home last week, taking a 19-14 lead midway through the second quarter before being outscored 49-7 the rest of the way. QB Wade Fox amassed 203 yards of total offense and scored three TDs to lead the Mountaineers. WR Taylor Fincham caught five passes for 73 yards and a score.
ORANGE COUNTY (2-0) at CHARLOTTESVILLE (1-1 OVERALL, 0-1 JEFFERSON DISTRICT)
Last meeting: Orange County won 36-6 on March 5, 2021. The Hornets lead the all-time series 18-14.
Last week: Orange defeated Culpeper 20-7; Charlottesville defeated James Monroe 13-7 in overtime.
Tonight’s game: QB Paul Poirier helped Orange overcome a slow start to defeat Culpeper last week, rushing for 150 yards and a TD on 16 carries and completing 12 of 18 passes for 63 yards and another score. RB Bryant Chiles added a 5-yard TD run that broke a 7-all tie and gave the Hornets the lead for good midway through the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Charlottesville snapped a 17-game losing streak thanks to the heroics of Polo Hill. Hill intercepted a Yellow Jackets’ pass to end the first possession in OT, then scampered 10 yards for the game-winning score on the ensuing possession. QB Caldwell Boyles completed 4 of 7 passes for 84 yards and a TD for the Black Knights, while Hill added three receptions for 78 yards.