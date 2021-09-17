High school football preview capsules: Blue Devils visit Liberty looking for second win in a row

Week 4 of the 2021 (fall) high school football season is upon us. This week’s slate of games includes a matchup between ex-Northwestern District rivals in Culpeper County and Liberty (Bealeton). Madison County will renew its longstanding rivalry with William Monroe, while Orange County looks to remain unbeaten when it travels to play Harrisonburg. Here are previews for all of tonight’s area games:

Tonight’s game: Culpeper is riding a wave of momentum into this nondistrict matchup after picking up its first win a week ago against visiting Fauquier. The Blue Devils’ Malachi Terrell rushed for career-highs of 234 yards and four touchdowns in that contest and is already up to 484 yards on the ground through just three games. Liberty played visiting Mountain View tough for three quarters, but surrendered 21 fourth-quarter points that turned what was a 15-7 contest into a rout. The Eagles were paced by quarterback Landon Triplett, who went 16 of 31 for 187 yards with a pair of scores and an interception. His first TD went for 48 yards to brother Joey, while his second covered 12 yards to Chase Oliver.