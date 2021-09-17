High school football preview capsules: Blue Devils visit Liberty looking for second win in a row

Week 4 of the 2021 (fall) high school football season is upon us. This week’s slate of games includes a matchup between ex-Northwestern District rivals in Culpeper County and Liberty (Bealeton). Madison County will renew its longstanding rivalry with William Monroe, while Orange County looks to remain unbeaten when it travels to play Harrisonburg. Here are previews for all of tonight’s area games:
HOT TICKETS
(7 p.m. kickoff, unless noted)
CULPEPER COUNTY (1-2) at LIBERTY (BEALETON) (0-2)
Last meeting: Liberty won 29-17 on March 6, 2021. The Eagles lead the all-time series 14-2.
Last week: Culpeper County defeated Fauquier 27-7; Liberty lost to Mountain View 36-13.
Tonight’s game: Culpeper is riding a wave of momentum into this nondistrict matchup after picking up its first win a week ago against visiting Fauquier. The Blue Devils’ Malachi Terrell rushed for career-highs of 234 yards and four touchdowns in that contest and is already up to 484 yards on the ground through just three games. Liberty played visiting Mountain View tough for three quarters, but surrendered 21 fourth-quarter points that turned what was a 15-7 contest into a rout. The Eagles were paced by quarterback Landon Triplett, who went 16 of 31 for 187 yards with a pair of scores and an interception. His first TD went for 48 yards to brother Joey, while his second covered 12 yards to Chase Oliver.
FAUQUIER (0-2) at WARREN COUNTY (0-3)
Last meeting: Warren County won 14-0 on Oct. 12, 2012. Fauquier leads the all-time series 12-5.
Last week: Fauquier lost to Culpeper 27-7; Warren County lost to Strasburg 21-0.
Tonight’s game: Both squads limp into this nondistrict contest seeking their first win. Fauquier has struggled offensively in both of its games, mustering just 115 yards against Culpeper last Friday. Freshman QB Ben Noland has thrown five INTs, with four of those coming against Brentsville District two weeks ago. Meanwhile, Warren County’s single-wing rushing attack struggled to gain any traction in last week’s shutout loss to an unbeaten Strasburg team. Wildcats QB Nick Foltz completed 11 of 17 pass attempts for 106 yards, however.
KETTLE RUN (2-1) at RIVERSIDE (0-3)
Last meeting: This will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
Last week: Kettle Run defeated Brentsville 35-14; Riverside lost to Brooke Point 63-29.
Tonight’s game: Kettle Run has rattled off a pair of victories since its unexpected season-opening loss to Heritage (Leesburg) two weeks ago. In last Friday’s win over host Brentsville, QB Beau Lang completed 8 of 18 passes for 145 yards and three TDs and ran for 73 yards and a score on 13 carries. Despite a blowout loss at Brooke Point in Week 3, Riverside QB Will Lind was near-perfect, completing 13 of 16 passes for 309 yards and three TDs. Gabe Karstaedt caught five passes for 214 yards and two of those scores.
MADISON COUNTY (0-2) at WILLIAM MONROE (1-1-1)
Last meeting: William Monroe won 54-21 on Sept. 20, 2019. Madison County leads the all-time series 37-15.
Last week: Madison County lost to Meridian 35-8; William Monroe lost to Broadway 23-7.
Tonight’s game: Madison is still seeking its first win of the season heading into this rivalry game. QB Wade Fox’s 46-yard TD pass to Shamon Brown prevented the Mountaineers from being shut out in last week’s matchup with visiting Meridian. Meanwhile, Daelan Powell-Jackson had an 86-yard kickoff return for a score to pull William Monroe within 14-7 at halftime of its game against Broadway, but the visiting Greene Dragons wouldn’t score again in the loss.
ORANGE COUNTY (3-0) at HARRISONBURG (1-2)
Last meeting: This will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
Last week: Orange County defeated Charlottesville 39-7; Harrisonburg defeated Millbrook 14-12.
Tonight’s game: Orange looks to remain undefeated and improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2006. QB Paul Poirier continues to be the key to the Hornets’ offense, as he rushed for 160 yards and a TD in last week’s rout of host Charlottesville. Poirier leads OCHS with 356 yards and five scores on the ground this season, and has also passed for four TDs. Harrisonburg edged Millbrook on the road for its first win last Friday, orchestrating a nine-play 97-yard scoring drive in the game’s final minutes to seal the deal. Tyrell Foster’s 36-yard TD capped the march. Another RB, Aaron McAfee, led the Blue Streaks with 65 yards rushing on 12 carries.