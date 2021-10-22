High school football preview capsules: Culpeper County looks to strengthen playoff position against Courtland

Week 9 of the 2021 (fall) high school football season is upon us. This week’s slate of games includes a Battlefield District contest between Courtland and Culpeper County, as well as Class 4 Northwestern District first-place showdown between Handley and Kettle Run. Here are previews for all of tonight’s area games:

Tonight’s game: Courtland enters this matchup as a longshot to make the Region 4B playoffs, sitting at No. 14 in the power-point rankings with an 18.67. The Cougars did earn their first district win of the season on Monday, however, thrashing visiting Caroline behind 208 yards and two touchdowns rushing from senior running back E.J. Rogers. Culpeper switched spots with James Monroe in the Region 3B standings after losing to the homestanding Yellow Jackets a week ago, dropping from fourth to fifth with a 19.13. The Blue Devils are a pretty safe bet to qualify for the postseason at this point though, as the next closest team, Skyline, is nearly four points behind them at a 15.50. Culpeper’s Malachi Terrell still leads the Fredericksburg area in both rushing yards (1,246) and TDs (13).