High school football preview capsules: Culpeper County set for road test at Spotsylvania

Week 7 of the 2021 (fall) high school football season is upon us. This week’s slate of games includes a Battlefield District contest between Culpeper County and Spotsylvania, as well as a Class 4 Northwestern District matchup between Fauquier County rivals Fauquier and Kettle Run and the renewal of the longstanding rivalry between Orange County and Louisa County. Here are previews for all of tonight’s area games:
HOT TICKETS
(7 p.m. kickoff, unless noted)
CULPEPER COUNTY (3-3 OVERALL, 1-2 BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT) at SPOTSYLVANIA (3-2, 1-1)
Last meeting: Spotsylvania won 40-13 on Sept. 13, 2019. Culpeper leads the all-time series 24-21-1.
Last week: Culpeper lost to King George 55-7; Spotsylvania lost to Chancellor 31-21.
Tonight’s game: Both teams are looking to recover from setbacks a week ago. Despite 102 yards rushing by junior running back Malachi Terrell and a 5-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Bennett Sutherland to senior wide receiver Alex Lowe, Culpeper had its three-game winning streak snapped by an unbeaten King George squad. Terrell leads the Fredericksburg area in rushing with 979 yards and is looking to cross the 1,000-yard mark in this contest. Senior QB Monte McMorris III completed 15 of 25 passing attempts for 158 yards and a score in Spotsylvania’s loss to Chancellor.
FAUQUIER (2-4 OVERALL, 1-1 CLASS 4 NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT) at KETTLE RUN (5-1, 2-0)
Last meeting: Kettle Run won 44-0 on March 6, 2021. The Cougars lead the all-time series 9-5.
Last week: Fauquier defeated Millbrook 21-6; Kettle Run defeated Liberty (Bealeton) 35-9.
Tonight’s game: Fauquier will try and slow down a Kettle Run team that’s on a five-game winning streak. The Falcons amassed 251 yards on the ground in their victory over Millbrook last Friday, with senior RB Dylan Taylor carrying the ball 43 times for a career-high 223 yards and a TD. Freshman QB Ben Noland added a 7-yard scoring strike to senior WR John Bynaker. Meanwhile, senior QB Beau Lang went 13 of 23 for 117 yards and a TD and freshman RB Colton Quaker rushed for 125 yards and a score on 15 carries in Kettle Run’s easy win over Fauquier County rival Liberty (Bealeton). The Cougars are averaging 37.4 points per contest since their Week 1 loss to Heritage (Leesburg).
LIBERTY (BEALETON) (0-5 OVERALL, 0-1 CLASS 4 NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT) at SHERANDO (3-3, 1-1)
Last meeting: Liberty won 20-13 on Oct. 11, 2019. Sherando leads the all-time series 14-11.
Last week: Liberty lost to Kettle Run 35-9; Sherando defeated Riverside 13-8.
Tonight’s game: Off to the worst start in school history, Liberty is in search of something positive as it travels to Stephens City for this matchup. The Eagles found the end zone just once in last week’s loss to Kettle Run—a 4-yard TD run by senior RB Cody Owens in the game’s final minute—and haven’t scored more than 13 points in any outing so far this season. Sherando is on a three-game winning streak after topping Riverside last Friday. RB Cam Sullivan rushed for 121 yards on 23 carries for the Warriors in that contest.
MADISON COUNTY (1-4 OVERALL, 0-2 BULL RUN DISTRICT) at CLARKE COUNTY (4-0, 2-0)
Last meeting: Clarke County won 58-0 on Feb. 26, 2021. The Eagles lead the all-time series 18-6.
Last week: Madison County lost to Parry McCluer 30-8; Clarke County was on a bye.
Tonight’s game: Only a TD run by junior QB Wade Fox with 1:42 left to play prevented Madison from being shut out at Parry McCluer a week ago. The Mountaineers have lost 17 meetings in a row against Clarke County, with their last win in the series coming on Nov. 12, 2004. In Clarke’s 22-12 victory over Strasburg two weeks ago, junior Kyler Darlington ran for 119 yards and a pair of scores on 23 carries and also returned an interception 35 yards for a TD.
ORANGE COUNTY (3-2 OVERALL, 1-1 JEFFERSON DISTRICT) at LOUISA COUNTY (4-1, 2-0)
Last meeting: Louisa won 44-20 on Feb. 27, 2021. The all-time series is tied at 31-31-2.
Last week: Orange lost to Albemarle 44-0; Louisa’s scheduled game at Monticello was canceled.
Tonight’s game: Orange is looking to halt a two-game losing streak, but the Hornets haven’t defeated longtime rival Louisa since 2008. If the Hornets are to sting the Lions, they’ll need another stellar effort from senior QB Paul Poirier. Poirier has passed for 600 yards and seven TDs and also ranks fifth in the Fredericksburg area in rushing with 460 yards and five scores. Louisa is led by the two-headed attack of junior QB Landon Wilson and senior RB Jordan Smith. Wilson leads the team in rushing yards (449) and TDs (7), while Smith is right behind him with 368 yards and five scores. Wilson has also passed for 445 yards and four TDs.