High school football preview capsules: Culpeper County set for road test at Spotsylvania

Tonight’s game: Orange is looking to halt a two-game losing streak, but the Hornets haven’t defeated longtime rival Louisa since 2008. If the Hornets are to sting the Lions, they’ll need another stellar effort from senior QB Paul Poirier. Poirier has passed for 600 yards and seven TDs and also ranks fifth in the Fredericksburg area in rushing with 460 yards and five scores. Louisa is led by the two-headed attack of junior QB Landon Wilson and senior RB Jordan Smith. Wilson leads the team in rushing yards (449) and TDs (7), while Smith is right behind him with 368 yards and five scores. Wilson has also passed for 445 yards and four TDs.