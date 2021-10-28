High school football preview capsules: Eastern View aims to halt three-game slide as it faces Courtland

Week 10 of the 2021 (fall) high school football season is upon us. This week’s slate of games includes a Thursday night Battlefield District contest between Eastern View and Courtland, as well as a Class 4 Northwestern District matchup between Sherando and Fauquier. Here are previews for all of this weekend’s area games:

Thursday’s game: If there was ever a case of two teams headed in opposite directions this is it. Eastern View has lost four of its past five games, including three in a row. In last week’s 39-0 loss to visiting King George, the Cyclones posted just 43 yards of total offense and turned the ball over six times. Meanwhile, Courtland is on a three-game winning streak. Senior running back E.J. Rogers is second in the Battlefield District in rushing behind Culpeper’s Malachi Terrell. Both squads are on the outside looking in at the Region 4B playoff picture, as Courtland is 12th in the region with a 20.71 power-point rating and Eastern View is 13th with a 19.50.