High school football preview capsules: Eastern View aims to halt three-game slide as it faces Courtland

Week 10 of the 2021 (fall) high school football season is upon us. This week’s slate of games includes a Thursday night Battlefield District contest between Eastern View and Courtland, as well as a Class 4 Northwestern District matchup between Sherando and Fauquier. Here are previews for all of this weekend’s area games:
HOT TICKETS
EASTERN VIEW (4-4 OVERALL, 2-4 BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT) at COURTLAND (3-4, 3-1) 7 p.m. THURSDAY
Last meeting: Eastern View won 21-14 on March 6, 2021. Courtland leads the all-time series 6-4.
Last week: Eastern View lost to King George 39-0; Courtland defeated Culpeper County 46-0.
Thursday’s game: If there was ever a case of two teams headed in opposite directions this is it. Eastern View has lost four of its past five games, including three in a row. In last week’s 39-0 loss to visiting King George, the Cyclones posted just 43 yards of total offense and turned the ball over six times. Meanwhile, Courtland is on a three-game winning streak. Senior running back E.J. Rogers is second in the Battlefield District in rushing behind Culpeper’s Malachi Terrell. Both squads are on the outside looking in at the Region 4B playoff picture, as Courtland is 12th in the region with a 20.71 power-point rating and Eastern View is 13th with a 19.50.
SHERANDO (4-4 OVERALL, 2-2 CLASS 4 NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT) at FAUQUIER (2-6, 1-3), 7 p.m. FRIDAY
Last meeting: Sherando won 48-14 on Nov. 1, 2019. The Warriors lead the all-time series 9-6.
Last week: Sherando was on a bye after losing to Handley 34-7 on Oct. 16; Fauquier lost to James Wood 23-0.
Friday’s game: Since beating Millbrook 21-6 on Oct. 1, Fauquier has been outscored by a combined 105-0 in losses to Kettle Run, Glen Allen and James Wood. In last Friday’s setback at James Wood, the Falcons only managed to pick up six first downs. Sherando is holding on to the eighth and final playoff spot in Region 4C by the slimmest of margins, leading No. 9 Lightridge 20.88-20.25.
MADISON COUNTY (2-6 OVERALL, 0-4 BULL RUN DISTRICT) at EAST ROCKINGHAM (2-4, 2-2), 7:30 p.m. THURSDAY
Last meeting: East Rockingham won 49-12 on Nov. 8, 2019. The Eagles lead the all-time series 7-2.
Last week: Madison defeated Park View (Sterling) 42-18; East Rockingham lost to Clarke County 28-14.
Friday’s game: Madison halted its four-game losing streak by shellacking Park View a week ago. Junior quarterback Wade Fox threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for another, and five different Mountaineers scored TDs. Meanwhile, East Rockingham was held to just 164 yards of offense in its setback at Clarke County last Friday.
GOOCHLAND (5-3 OVERALL, 3-2 JEFFERSON DISTRICT) at ORANGE COUNTY (5-3, 3-2), 7 p.m. THURSDAY
Last meeting: Goochland won 47-18 on March 20, 2021. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 2-1.
Last week: Goochland lost to Albemarle 21-0; Orange defeated Monticello 35-0.
Friday’s game: This is a critical matchup between two squads that are trying to maintain their current playoff positioning. Despite losing to visiting Western Albemarle last week, Goochland is still No. 3 in the Region 3B power-point rankings with a 20.63. However, with a regular-season finale at powerhouse Louisa County looming next week, the Bulldogs are looking for a win to prevent James Monroe (19.50) from potentially overtaking them. Orange, which defeated Monticello last Friday thanks to 117 yards and a TD rushing and 96 yards and a score passing by senior QB Paul Poirier, is seventh in the Region 4D standings. The Hornets (22.63) are a solid bet to make the playoffs, but, like Goochland, have a huge season finale next week when Western Albemarle comes to town.
LIBERTY (BEALETON) (0-8 OVERALL, 0-4 CLASS 4 NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT) at HANDLEY (7-1, 3-1), 1 p.m. SATURDAY
Last meeting: Handley won 14-13 on March 27, 2021. The Eagles lead the all-time series 15-6.
Last week: Liberty lost to Millbrook 39-38 in overtime; Handley lost to Kettle Run 47-34.
Saturday’s game: Liberty came painstakingly close to its first win of the season a week ago, falling in overtime on a 2-point conversion run by Millbrook QB Detric Brown. Freshman QB Austin Mawyer completed 15 of 37 passing attempts for 230 yards with three TDs and a pair of interceptions for the Eagles. Meanwhile, Handley suffered its first loss of the year in a shootout at Kettle Run, as QB Davion Butler went 5 of 13 for 172 yards and three scores. The Judges (25.50) are currently No. 6 in the Region 4C power-point rankings.