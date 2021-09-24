High school football preview capsules: Eastern View hosts Chancellor in Battlefield District showdown

Week 5 of the 2021 (fall) high school football season is upon us. This week’s slate of games includes a Battlefield District contest between Eastern View and Chancellor, as well as Class 4 Northwestern District matchups between Handley-Fauquier and James Wood-Kettle Run. Here are previews for all of tonight’s area games:
HOT TICKETS
(7 p.m. kickoff, unless noted)
CHANCELLOR (0-1) at EASTERN VIEW (2-0 OVERALL, 1-0 BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT)
Last meeting: Chancellor won 37-22 on April 2, 2021. Eastern View leads the all-time series 9-5.
Last week: Chancellor lost 42-20 to Riverbend; Eastern View’s scheduled game at Brooke Point was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Brooke Point.
Tonight’s game: Two teams greatly affected by COVID-19 look for momentum as district play heats up. Chancellor’s first two games of the season against Massaponax and Stafford were shuttered due to a coronavirus outbreak within the Chargers’ program. Eastern View, meanwhile, has had Liberty (Bealeton) and Brooke Point both call off scheduled games due to their own COVID-19 outbreaks. Chancellor finally got on the field last week, but it ran into a buzzsaw against visiting Riverbend, which is expected to be a contender in the Commonwealth District. The Chargers got 92 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries from senior running back Brycen Edwards. Senior quarterback Javontae Mickens was 5 of 10 passing for 106 yards and a score, while junior wide receiver Michael Mathews-Canty logged three receptions for 98 yards and a TD. In Eastern View’s 30-26 win over Stafford two weeks ago, senior QB Caden Huseby completed 11 of 23 passes for 180 yards and a score and ran 13 times for 52 yards and another TD.
HANDLEY (4-0) at FAUQUIER (1-2)
Last meeting: Handley won 20-10 on March 12, 2021. The Judges lead the all-time series 18-12.
Last week: Handley defeated Skyline 56-13; Fauquier defeated Warren County 20-0.
Tonight’s game: It’s the Class 4 Northwestern District opener for both schools. Handley is off to a 4-0 start for the third time in the last four seasons. In last Saturday’s 56-13 shellacking of visiting Skyline, Judges QB Davion Butler was 9 of 11 passing for 195 yards and a TD, and WR Jacob Duffy hauled in six receptions for 139 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Fauquier earned its first win of the campaign by shutting out host Warren County 20-0. Falcons QB Ben Noland and RB Leo Rodriguez each scored TDs on short runs, while LB Wyatt Croson returned an interception 16 yards for a score.
JAMES WOOD (3-0) at KETTLE RUN (3-1)
Last meeting: James Wood won 36-21 on Sept. 27, 2019. Kettle Run leads the all-time series 2-1.
Last week: James Wood defeated Brentsville District 37-15; Kettle Run defeated Riverside 41-21.
Tonight’s game: Two of the top teams in the Class 4 Northwestern District meet on the opening night of district play. James Wood handled visiting Brentsville 37-15 a week ago, as Ryan King accumulated 150 yards from scrimmage and scored three TDs—two rushing and one receiving. QB Jared Neal was 10 of 17 passing for 137 yards and a pair of scores. Kettle Run rolled to its third consecutive victory by routing host Riverside 41-21 in Ashburn.