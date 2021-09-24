High school football preview capsules: Eastern View hosts Chancellor in Battlefield District showdown

Week 5 of the 2021 (fall) high school football season is upon us. This week’s slate of games includes a Battlefield District contest between Eastern View and Chancellor, as well as Class 4 Northwestern District matchups between Handley-Fauquier and James Wood-Kettle Run. Here are previews for all of tonight’s area games:

CHANCELLOR (0-1) at EASTERN VIEW (2-0 OVERALL, 1-0 BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT)

Tonight’s game: Two teams greatly affected by COVID-19 look for momentum as district play heats up. Chancellor’s first two games of the season against Massaponax and Stafford were shuttered due to a coronavirus outbreak within the Chargers’ program. Eastern View, meanwhile, has had Liberty (Bealeton) and Brooke Point both call off scheduled games due to their own COVID-19 outbreaks. Chancellor finally got on the field last week, but it ran into a buzzsaw against visiting Riverbend, which is expected to be a contender in the Commonwealth District. The Chargers got 92 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries from senior running back Brycen Edwards. Senior quarterback Javontae Mickens was 5 of 10 passing for 106 yards and a score, while junior wide receiver Michael Mathews-Canty logged three receptions for 98 yards and a TD. In Eastern View’s 30-26 win over Stafford two weeks ago, senior QB Caden Huseby completed 11 of 23 passes for 180 yards and a score and ran 13 times for 52 yards and another TD.