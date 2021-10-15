High school football preview capsules: Eastern View looks to get back on track against Spotsylvania

Week 8 of the 2021 (fall) high school football season is upon us. This week’s slate of games includes a Battlefield District contest between Eastern View and Spotsylvania, as well as Class 4 Northwestern District matchups between Kettle Run-Millbrook and Liberty (Bealeton)-James Wood. Here are previews for all of tonight’s area games:
HOT TICKETS
(7 p.m. kickoff, unless noted)
EASTERN VIEW (4-2 OVERALL, 2-2 BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT) at SPOTSYLVANIA (3-3, 1-2)Last meeting: Spotsylvania won 13-7 on March 26, 2021. Eastern View leads the all-time series 10-2.
Last week: Eastern View lost to James Monroe 6-3; Spotsylvania lost to Culpeper County 34-21.
Tonight’s game: Both teams are coming off losses and find themselves in a fight for their playoff lives. Eastern View enters this game 11th in the Region 4B power rankings, while Spotsylvania is 12th. The Cyclones were unable to find the end zone in their loss to visiting James Monroe a week ago, with a Jonathan Bales field goal accounting for their only points. Junior running back Deuce Washington rushed for 86 yards on 18 carries for EVHS, but senior quarterback Caden Huseby completed just 5 of 19 pass attempts for 41 yards. Meanwhile, senior QB Monte McMorris III went 9 of 18 for 132 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the host Knights’ loss to Culpeper last Friday, with Jefferson Paz hauling in both of those scores.
KETTLE RUN (6-1 OVERALL, 3-0 CLASS 4 NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT) at MILLBROOK (0-6, 0-3)Last meeting: Millbrook won 55-27 on Sept. 20, 2019. The Pioneers lead the all-time series 6-4.
Last week: Kettle Run defeated Fauquier 41-0; Millbrook lost to Handley 36-18.
Tonight’s game: Kettle Run rolls into this matchup on a six-game winning streak. In last week’s 41-0 drubbing of Fauquier, the host Cougars were led by senior QB Beau Lang, who completed 12 of 17 passes for 223 yards and four TDs. Junior wide receiver Jordan Tapscott had 112 yards receiving and a score, while senior Jacob Robinson tallied 74 yards and a pair of TDs. Kettle Run also got 109 yards and a score on the ground from freshman RB Colton Quaker and 105 yards rushing and a TD from Andrew Strickland. The Cougars are currently No. 3 in the Region 4C power-point standings. Millbrook was paced by QB Detric Brown in last Saturday’s 36-18 loss at Handley, who went 7 of 17 for 142 yards with a TD and two INTs.
LIBERTY (BEALETON) (0-6 OVERALL, 0-2 CLASS 4 NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT) at JAMES WOOD (4-2, 1-1)Last meeting: Liberty won 50-21 on Oct. 18, 2019. The Eagles lead the all-time series 13-1.
Last week: Liberty lost 23-8 to Sherando; James Wood lost 33-14 to Jefferson (W.Va.)
Tonight’s game: Liberty is still in search of its first win of the season after losing at Sherando a week ago. The Eagles trailed from start to finish in that contest, with QB Landon Triplett’s 13-yard TD pass to WR Chase Oliver midway through the fourth quarter accounting for their only points. QB Jared Neal connected on 13 of 28 passes for 171 yards and a score in James Wood’s loss at Jefferson (W.Va.) last Friday.
STRASBURG (4-1 OVERALL, 0-1 BULL RUN DISTRICT) at MADISON COUNTY (1-5, 0-3)Last meeting: Strasburg won 48-0 on March 12, 2021. The Rams lead the all-time series 21-19.
Last week: Strasburg defeated Manassas Park 57-0 on Monday; Madison lost to Clarke County 42-6.
Tonight’s game: Strasburg walloped visiting Manassas Park on Monday, which was its first game since Sept. 24 due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Seven different players scored TDs for the Rams, who rushed for 311 yards on 30 carries. Meanwhile, Madison mustered just 163 yards of total offense in its loss at Clarke County last Friday, turning the ball over four times in the process. Demetrius Walker’s 8-yard scoring scamper in the fourth quarter accounted for the Mountaineers’ only points in the contest.
FLUVANNA COUNTY (2-4 OVERALL, 1-2 JEFFERSON DISTRICT) at ORANGE COUNTY (3-3, 1-2)Last meeting: Orange won 52-20 on March 26, 2021. The Hornets lead the all-time series 31-7.
Last week: Fluvanna defeated Monticello 28-21; Orange lost to Louisa County 44-26.
Tonight’s game: Orange looks to snap its three-game losing streak in this matchup. Fluvanna rushed for a season-high 345 yards in last week’s victory over visiting Monticello, with RB Eisryell Johnson accounting for 105 yards and scoring the game-winning TD on a 2-yard run with 39 seconds remaining. Teammate Chase Paschall added 101 yards of his own. Orange senior QB {span}Paul Poirier passed for 183 yards and a pair of scores and rushed for 119 yards and two more TDs in the Hornets’ loss at Louisa County last Saturday. Orange has allowed 88 points in its last two games.{/span}