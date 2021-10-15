High school football preview capsules: Eastern View looks to get back on track against Spotsylvania

Week 8 of the 2021 (fall) high school football season is upon us. This week’s slate of games includes a Battlefield District contest between Eastern View and Spotsylvania, as well as Class 4 Northwestern District matchups between Kettle Run-Millbrook and Liberty (Bealeton)-James Wood. Here are previews for all of tonight’s area games:

Tonight’s game: Both teams are coming off losses and find themselves in a fight for their playoff lives. Eastern View enters this game 11th in the Region 4B power rankings, while Spotsylvania is 12th. The Cyclones were unable to find the end zone in their loss to visiting James Monroe a week ago, with a Jonathan Bales field goal accounting for their only points. Junior running back Deuce Washington rushed for 86 yards on 18 carries for EVHS, but senior quarterback Caden Huseby completed just 5 of 19 pass attempts for 41 yards. Meanwhile, senior QB Monte McMorris III went 9 of 18 for 132 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the host Knights’ loss to Culpeper last Friday, with Jefferson Paz hauling in both of those scores.