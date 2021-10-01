High school football preview capsules: Eastern View visits Caroline in Battlefield District tilt

Week 6 of the 2021 (fall) high school football season is upon us. This week’s slate of games includes a Battlefield District contest between Eastern View and Caroline, as well as a Class 4 Northwestern District matchups between Fauquier County rivals Kettle Run and Liberty (Bealeton). Here are previews for all of tonight’s area games:

Tonight’s game: Eastern View looks to put last week’s loss to Chancellor behind it when it visits winless Caroline. The Cyclones will need to take better care of the ball than they did against the Chargers, as they turned the ball over five times in that contest. Most of those came through the air, as quarterback Caden Huseby completed just 12 of 25 passing attempts for 133 yards with four interceptions, the last of which was returned for the game-sealing touchdown with 30 seconds left. Huseby led EVHS with 98 yards rushing, while running back Jayden Williams chipped in 79 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Meanwhile, Caroline had more penalty yards (170) than total offense (120) against Culpeper on the way to its 15th consecutive loss.