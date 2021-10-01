High school football preview capsules: Eastern View visits Caroline in Battlefield District tilt

Week 6 of the 2021 (fall) high school football season is upon us. This week’s slate of games includes a Battlefield District contest between Eastern View and Caroline, as well as a Class 4 Northwestern District matchups between Fauquier County rivals Kettle Run and Liberty (Bealeton). Here are previews for all of tonight’s area games:
HOT TICKETS
(7 p.m. kickoff, unless noted)
EASTERN VIEW (3-1 OVERALL, 1-1 BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT) at CAROLINE (0-4, 0-1)
Last meeting: Eastern View won 20-12 on Feb. 23, 2021. The Cyclones lead the all-time series 7-2.
Last week: Eastern View lost 30-16 to Chancellor; Caroline lost 22-0 to Culpeper County.
Tonight’s game: Eastern View looks to put last week’s loss to Chancellor behind it when it visits winless Caroline. The Cyclones will need to take better care of the ball than they did against the Chargers, as they turned the ball over five times in that contest. Most of those came through the air, as quarterback Caden Huseby completed just 12 of 25 passing attempts for 133 yards with four interceptions, the last of which was returned for the game-sealing touchdown with 30 seconds left. Huseby led EVHS with 98 yards rushing, while running back Jayden Williams chipped in 79 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Meanwhile, Caroline had more penalty yards (170) than total offense (120) against Culpeper on the way to its 15th consecutive loss.
FAUQUIER (1-4 OVERALL, 0-1 CLASS 4 NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT) at MILLBROOK (0-4, 0-1)
Last meeting: Millbrook won 36-29 on April 9, 2021. The all-time series is tied 6-6.
Last week: Fauquier lost 28-14 to Handley; Millbrook lost 39-14 to Sherando.
Tonight’s game: Fauquier looks for its first Class 4 Northwestern District win of the year as it travels to Winchester to face a winless Millbrook squad. The Falcons committed five turnovers and allowed Handley RB Stephen Daley to run wild to the tune of 328 yards and two TDs on 20 carries in last Friday’s loss to the Judges. Millbrook was outgained 448-135 in its lopsided defeat at the hands of Sherando.
KETTLE RUN (4-1 OVERALL, 1-0 CLASS 4 NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT) at LIBERTY (BEALETON) (0-4)
Last meeting: Kettle Run won 26-7 on March 19, 2021. Liberty leads the all-time series 10-5.
Last week: Kettle Run defeated James Wood 42-28; Liberty was on a bye.
Tonight’s game: Fauquier County rivals headed in opposite directions lock horns in this one. Kettle Run won its fourth game in a row last week, holding off a late James Wood rally to do so. QB Beau Lang was 11 of 15 for 193 yards and two TDs, while wide receiver Jacob Robinson hauled in six receptions for 117 yards and a score. Lang has now thrown for 1,025 yards and 12 TDs this season. Liberty is off to its worst start since it began the 1999 campaign 0-4. The Eagles finished 2-8 that season.
MADISON COUNTY (1-3) at PARRY McCLUER (1-3)
Last meeting: Parry McCluer won 21-6 in the Group A state championship game on Dec. 3, 1983. That is the only prior meeting between the two schools.
Last week: Madison County forfeited its game with Page County due to unsportsmanlike behavior surrounding its 26-24 victory over William Monroe on Sept. 17; Parry McCluer defeated Rural Retreat 28-16.
Tonight’s game: Madison County looks to put the controversy surrounding its first win of the season in the rearview mirror as it travels to Buena Vista for a nondistrict matchup. In the Mountaineers’ victory over rival William Monroe two weeks ago, junior QB Wade Fox ran for 105 yards and a pair of TDs, including the game-winning 20-yard scamper with 3:59 left to play. Meanwhile, Parry McCluer found the win column for the first time this fall when it topped visiting Rural Retreat last Friday.
ALBEMARLE (3-1 OVERALL, 1-0 JEFFERSON DISTRICT) at ORANGE COUNTY (3-1, 1-0)
Last meeting: Orange won 50-7 on Sept. 27, 2021. Albemarle leads the all-time series 14-11.
Last week: Albemarle defeated Monticello 62-0; Orange was on a bye.
Tonight’s game: Following a tough 25-20 nondistrict loss at Harrisonburg two weeks ago, Orange jumps back into Jefferson District competition against an Albemarle squad that’s off to its best start in six years. Hornets QB Paul Poirier went 8 of 17 for 135 yards and two TDs and also rushed for 83 yards against Harrisonburg. Freshman WR Sheldon Robinson caught two of Poirier’s scoring passes and finished the night with six catches for 121 yards. Albemarle rode 178 yards rushing and a pair of TDs from senior RB Ebenezer McCarthy to a 62-0 rout of district foe Monticello last week.