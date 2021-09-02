High school football preview capsules: Fauquier set for opener; Kettle Run looking to rebound

Week 2 of the 2021 (fall) high school football season is upon us. The scheduled nondistrict showdown between Liberty (Bealeton) and Eastern View was shuttered due to a COVID-19 outbreak within Liberty’s program, but there are still a handful of games involving area teams set to kick off as planned. Here are previews of those.

Tonight’s game: Fauquier was forced to postpone its scheduled season opener at Independence last week due to COVID-19 contact tracing issues within its program. The Falcons must find opponents for both themselves and the Rams by Week 8, otherwise they’ll be forced to take a loss via forfeit. While that task may be arduous, taking on a talented Brentsville District squad should provide just as big of a challenge. Against Liberty (Bealeton) last Friday, the Tigers built a 21-0 lead by the middle of the second quarter and went on to win 39-13. Sophomore quarterback Caleb Alexander accounted for five of Brentsville’s six touchdowns, rushing for three and passing for two.