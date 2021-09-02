High school football preview capsules: Fauquier set for opener; Kettle Run looking to rebound

Week 2 of the 2021 (fall) high school football season is upon us. The scheduled nondistrict showdown between Liberty (Bealeton) and Eastern View was shuttered due to a COVID-19 outbreak within Liberty’s program, but there are still a handful of games involving area teams set to kick off as planned. Here are previews of those.
HOT TICKETS
(7 p.m. kickoff, unless noted)
BRENTSVILLE DISTRICT (1-0) at FAUQUIER (0-0)
Last meeting: Fauquier won 32-0 in 2019. The Falcons lead the all-time series 12-2.
Last week: Brentsville defeated Liberty (Bealeton) 39-13; Fauquier’s scheduled matchup at Independence was postponed.
Tonight’s game: Fauquier was forced to postpone its scheduled season opener at Independence last week due to COVID-19 contact tracing issues within its program. The Falcons must find opponents for both themselves and the Rams by Week 8, otherwise they’ll be forced to take a loss via forfeit. While that task may be arduous, taking on a talented Brentsville District squad should provide just as big of a challenge. Against Liberty (Bealeton) last Friday, the Tigers built a 21-0 lead by the middle of the second quarter and went on to win 39-13. Sophomore quarterback Caleb Alexander accounted for five of Brentsville’s six touchdowns, rushing for three and passing for two.
MERIDIAN (1-0) at KETTLE RUN (0-1)
Last meeting: This will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
Last week: Meridian defeated Falls Church 37-7; Kettle Run lost to Heritage (Leesburg) 28-25.
Tonight’s game: Defending Class 4 Northwestern District champion Kettle Run will try to rebound from an unexpected loss to Heritage (Leesburg) a week ago. The Cougars rallied from a 14-0 deficit to take a 25-21 advantage late in the contest, only to watch the Pride’s Sean Robinson score the game-winning TD on a 15-yard run with 1:59 left to play. Meridian, which dominated crosstown rival Falls Church 37-7 in its opener, is widely expected to be the among the top teams in the Class 3 Northwestern District this fall.
OTHER GAMES
CENTRAL (WOODSTOCK) (1-0 OVERALL, 1-0 BULL RUN DISTRICT) at MADISON COUNTY (0-0)
Last meeting: Central won 47-23 in 2018. Madison County holds a 14-10 edge in the all-time series, but the Falcons have won the past 10 meetings between the two squads.
Last week: Central defeated Page County 49-15. Madison County did not play.
Tonight’s game: Central is back in the Bull Run District after spending the past two seasons in the Class 3 Northwestern District. The Falcons’ return may not be good news for the rest of the district. They either won or shared the Bull Run title in each of their last three campaigns before leaving, and they destroyed district rival Page County 49-15 in their return to the district last week. Meanwhile, Madison County head coach Larry Helmick is hoping that an experienced squad that returns most of its starters from the spring season can make some waves this fall.