High school football preview capsules: Kettle Run, Orange County look to strengthen playoff positioning

Tonight’s game: Kettle Run looks to clinch the Northwestern District championship and, at the very least, the No. 2 seed in the Region 4C playoffs. Senior QB Beau Lang was a force to be reckoned with in the Cougars’ 47-34 victory over visiting Handley on Oct. 22, completing 19 of 24 passes for 211 yards and four TDs and rushing for 118 yards. Senior wide receiver Jacob Robinson caught nine passes for 81 yards and a pair of scores. QB Dylan Rodeffer went 10 of 14 for 117 yards and a TD to help homestanding Sherando clinch the region’s eighth and final playoff spot with a win over Fauquier last Friday.