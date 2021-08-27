High school football preview capsules: Old Battlefield rivals Orange County, Courtland renew rivalry

Tonight’s game: It’s a battle of former Battlefield rivals when the Cougars visit Porterfield Park to take on the Hornets. Orange has dropped six straight in the series, with its last win coming in 1994. However, the return of several key players from last season’s team, including quarterback Paul Poirier and four out of five starters on the offensive line, has the Hornets expecting big things this fall. Meanwhile, Courtland returns senior running back E.J. Rogers, who led the area in rushing yards (888) and touchdowns (15) during the spring campaign. Junior quarterback Liam Wojciechowski is back as well. The Cougars also have four seniors starting on their offensive line, led by big tackles Brandon Walsh (6-1, 295) and Deion Reed (6-3, 292).