High school football preview capsules: Old Battlefield rivals Orange County, Courtland renew rivalry

Week 1 of the 2021 (fall) high school football season has finally arrived, and a handful of area teams will kick off their seasons tonight. Here are previews of games involving those local teams.
HOT TICKETS
(7 p.m. kickoff, unless noted)
COURTLAND at ORANGE COUNTYLast meeting: Courtland won 27-21 in overtime in 2019. The Cougars lead the all-times series 15-4.
Last year’s records: Courtland 3-3 (3-3 Battlefield District); Orange County 2-4 (2-3 Jefferson District)
Tonight’s game: It’s a battle of former Battlefield rivals when the Cougars visit Porterfield Park to take on the Hornets. Orange has dropped six straight in the series, with its last win coming in 1994. However, the return of several key players from last season’s team, including quarterback Paul Poirier and four out of five starters on the offensive line, has the Hornets expecting big things this fall. Meanwhile, Courtland returns senior running back E.J. Rogers, who led the area in rushing yards (888) and touchdowns (15) during the spring campaign. Junior quarterback Liam Wojciechowski is back as well. The Cougars also have four seniors starting on their offensive line, led by big tackles Brandon Walsh (6-1, 295) and Deion Reed (6-3, 292).
FAUQUIER at INDEPENDENCELast meeting: This will be the first time the two schools have ever faced each other.
Last year’s records: Fauquier 2-5 (0-4 Class 4 Northwestern District); Independence 5-2
Tonight’s game: As openers go, it couldn’t get much more difficult for the Falcons. Independence advanced to the Class 3 state semifinals a season ago, dropping a 17-13 nailbiter to eventual state champion Lafayette.
The Rams are led by dual-threat quarterback Brian Courtney, a Florida State commit. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound senior, who runs a 4.56 in the 40-yard-dash, was the Region 3B offensive player of the year as a junior, while also earning first-team all-region honors on defense.
He is surrounded by a bevy of returning talent that also earned all-region honors in the spring. Seniors Elijah Tidwell (RB), Josh Hand (WR), Owen Donohue (OL) and Payton Williams, as well as junior Luke Rogers (OL) are back on offense.
Defensively, seniors Ethan Applegate (DE) and Noah Elansary (DB) and junior Harlem Sanchez (LB) return. Fauquier lost plenty of talent to graduation, including all-district performers J.T. Diehl and Evan Jackson at quarterback and wide receiver, respectively.
Junior Shane Pifer and freshman Ben Nowlin were running neck and neck in a competition to replace Diehl as of press time. Seniors Dylan Taylor (RB) and John Bynaker (WR) are both experienced skill position players that will provide whoever is taking the snaps with some stability, while freshman Bo Green (RB) is making a case for plenty of playing time in his rookie season. Defensively, all-district selections Garrett and Grayson Kramer and Wyatt Croson, all seniors, anchor a strong group of linebackers.
HERITAGE (LOUDOUN COUNTY) at KETTLE RUNLast meeting: Heritage won the only previous meeting between the two teams 14-6 in 2019.
Last year’s records: Heritage 2-5; Kettle Run 5-1 (4-0 Class 4 Northwestern District)
Tonight’s game: The Cougars return 17 starters in their quest to defend last season’s district title. Among those is their entire offensive line and all but one defensive lineman. Senior Zach Thompson was a first-team all-Region 4C selection at left tackle, while classmate Mitch Pfeiffer made the second team at center. Another senior, Ethan Tabit, was a second-teamer at defensive tackle. Kettle Run also returns several of its top playmakers, including juniors Peyton Mehaffey and Jordan Tapscott at running back and receiver, respectively.
Mehaffey is also a standout at linebacker, while senior Jacob Robinson and Tapscott form a potent trio with sophomore Sam Rodgers in the secondary. The team’s biggest question mark at press time was who would replace second-team all-Region 4C performer Elijah Chumley at quarterback.
BRENTSVILLE DISTRICT at LIBERTY (BEALETON)Last meeting: Liberty won 55-15 in 2019. The Eagles hold a 17-1 edge in the series, with their only loss to the Tigers coming in 2016.
Last year’s records: Brentsville 4-2 (5-0 Class 3 Northwestern District); Liberty 2-4 (202 Class 4 Northwestern District)
Tonight’s game: The Eagles will be a young team in head coach Travis Buzzo’s third year at the helm. Freshman quarterback Austin Mawyer will take the reins of the offense, and senior tight end Austin Jacobs will be his primary target when he puts the ball in the air.
Senior John Embrey steps in at running back. Senior Colby Lewis is one of two returning starters on the offensive line along with junior Mason Woodson, and will also hold down one of the tackle spots in Liberty’s 3-3-5 defense.
Returning starter Nick Bryant, a junior, will occupy the other. Jacobs and classmate Royce Hall are returning starters at linebacker, while senior Coy Shepard is the squad’s only returnee in the secondary. Brentsville has a new coach in Loren White, who replaces Joe Mullinax. Mullinax led the Tigers to three consecutive district titles before resigning last spring. Senior quarterback Beau Lang returns to direct Brentsville’s offense, as does junior offensive lineman Tyler Nix, a three-year starter.