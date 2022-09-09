High school football preview capsules

LOUISA (2-0) at MASSAPONAX (1-0), 7Last meeting: Louisa defeated Massaponax 28-27 on Sept. 13, 2019.

Last week: Louisa defeated Courtland 45-15; Massaponax did not play.

Tonight’s game: A year after COVID-19 canceled their scheduled matchup, these teams finally meet. ... Both squads rely heavily on youngsters. Freshmen Savion Hiter (10.8 yards per rush) and Dyzier Carter (26.5 yards per reception) have sparked a Louisa offense that has scored 106 points in its first two games. Carter also has two interceptions on defense. ... Junior Donavan Phillips ran for 133 yards and two TDs in an opening victory for Massaponax, which saw last week’s scheduled game at King George postponed for security reasons.

EASTERN VIEW (2-0) at STAFFORD (2-0), 7Last meeting: Eastern View defeated Stafford 30-26 on Sept. 10, 2021.

Last week: Eastern View defeated Liberty 30-20; Stafford defeated Chancellor 7-6.

Tonight’s game: After snapping a 20-game losing streak, the Indians are off to their first 2-0 start in four seasons, sparked by a defense that has allowed just 20 total points to overcome some sloppy offensive mistakes. ... Darius Stafford keyed the Cyclones’ comeback victory over Liberty last week, returning a kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown and making a key second-half interception. ... As a freshman, Brett Clatterbaugh had a touchdown catch and a key interception for the Cyclones in last year’s victory over the Indians.

CHANCELLOR (0-2) at RIVERBEND (1-1), 7Both teams will try to rebound from losses last week. The Bears hope to be back at full strength after sitting seven starters for disciplinary reasons in a 74-0 loss to Freedom, while the Chargers are looking for their first offensive touchdown of the season.

LIBERTY (0-2) at MOUNTAIN VIEW (2-0), 7The Wildcats will seek their 16th straight regular-season victory behind a potent offense and a defense that shut out Gar-Field last week. The Eagles have allowed a combined 70 points in losses to Brentsville and Eastern View.

COLONIAL FORGE (0-1) at WEST POTOMAC (2-0), 7After falling short in overtime at Tuscarora in their opener, the Eagles face another tough road test at West Potomac, which reached the regional final last year and has scored 88 points in two games. Donte Hawthorne ran for 120 yards and a TD in his Colonial Forge debut.

BROOKE POINT (0-2) at RIVERSIDE (0-2), 7Each squad will be seeking its first win of the season after struggling on offense through two games. Quarterback Gabriel Dombek threw for 183 yards and a touchdown last week for the Black-Hawks against Potomac.

NORTH STAFFORD (0-2) at DINWIDDIE (2-0), 7The Wolverines’ defense, which has allowed a combined 17 points in two games, faces a major challenge against the Generals, who are averaging 52 points per outing. QB Harry Dalton passed for three TDs and ran for two last week against Heritage.

CHARLOTTESVILLE (0-2) at ORANGE (2-0), 7The Hornets will seek their second straight 3-0 start against a Black Knights team they beat 39-7 last season. Dwayne Wells ran for three TDs in last week’s victory over Culpeper.

CULPEPER (0-2) at FAUQUIER (0-2), 7Two winless teams that have struggled on defense look for answers. Formerly a run-first team, the Blue Devils will seek another big night from QB Bennett Sutherland, who threw for 199 yards and two TDs against Orange last week.

RAPPAHANNOCK (0-2) at WESTMORELAND (1-0), 7After a week off, the Eagles look to resume their roll against a Rappahannock team they beat twice last season. The Raiders have yet to score a point in two losses this season.

COLONIAL BEACH (0-1) at FRANKLIN (2-0), 7The Drifters had last week off to make adjustments after an opening 61-0 loss to King & Queen. Things don’t get easier against the Broncos, who routed Cumberland 62-0 that same night.

ANNAPOLIS CHRISTIAN (0-2) at SAINT MICHAEL (1-1), 7The Warriors flexed their muscles in a shutout of Fork Union last week and now face an Annapolis Christian team that has allowed 42 points in each of its two games. QB Nahshon Wilson accounted for 375 total yards and four 4 TDs last week.

ST. ANNE’S-BELFIELD (1-0) at FCS (2-0), 2After two straight five-TD pass performances, QB Drake Morris and the Eagles try to keep things going against the Saints, who routed Hargrave Academy 41-0 in their opener.