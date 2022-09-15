High school football preview capsules

TONIGHT’S HOT TICKETS

STONE BRIDGE (2-1) at COLONIAL FORGE (1-1), 7Last meeting: Stone Bridge defeated Colonial Forge 43-7 on Sept. 17, 2021.

Last week: Colonial Forge defeated West Potomac 35-14; Stone Bridge lost to Freedom-Woodbridge 36-13.

Tonight’s game: The Eagles will seek to avenge last season’s loss and hand the two-time defending VHSL Class 5 state champions a second straight defeat after the Bulldogs had won its previous 26 games. ... Freedom rolled up over 400 yards of offense against Stone Bridge, a feat Colonial Forge will try to match with RB Donte Hawthorne (289 yards in two games) and quarterback Eli Taylor (203 passing yards vs. West Potomac last week). ... Stone Bridge’s multiple offense will test an Eagles defense whose starters shut out West Potomac for three quarters last week.

MOUNTAIN VIEW (3-0) at JAMES MONROE (1-1), 7Last meeting: Mountain View defeated James Monroe 49-7 on Sept. 17, 2021.

Last week: Mountain View defeated Liberty-Bealeton 41-0; James Monroe did not play.

Tonight’s game: The Wildcats look to keep rolling after outscoring their first three opponents by a combined 104-13. ... The defense seeks a third straight shutout, which would be a first in school history and match the 2011 team for most in a season. ... In last year’s 49-7 victory over JM, Ike Daniels scored three TDs on five touches and Kris Jones blocked a punt and returned an interception for a TD. ... JM had last week off after beating Charlottesville behind three TD passes from Bryce Caldwell (two to Tyson Taylor).

KING GEORGE (1-0) at WESTMORELAND (2-0), 7 Last meeting: King George defeated Westmoreland 35-0 on Sept. 17, 2021.

Last week: Westmoreland defeated Rappahannock 14-7; King George did not play.

Tonight’s game: The Foxes try to get back up to speed after two weeks off (a cancellation due to security concerns and a scheduled bye week). They have won 20 straight regular-season games and have beaten the Eagles in each of their last four meetings. ... Jordan Saunders has scored twice in each of Westmoreland’s victories. The Eagles have allowed just 20 points in two games, but face a huge challenge against King George RB Aidyn Woolfolk, QB Zach Ferguson and his talented group of receivers.

TONIGHT’S OTHER GAMES

COURTLAND (0-2) at RIVERBEND (2-1), 7The Bears rebounded from a rout at Freedom by blanking Chancellor last week. They’ll try to keep rolling against a Cougar defense that’s allowing 390 yards and 40 points per game. Kwame Whitaker scored twice in Courtland’s last game, a loss to Louisa.

STAFFORD (2-1) at SPOTSYLVANIA (1-1), 7The Knights rolled up 305 rushing yards in last year’s win over the Indians but are likely to face a stiffer challenge from a defense that has improved under first-year coach Jeff Drugatz.

BROOKE POINT (0-3) at EASTERN VIEW (3-0), 7The Cyclones seek their first 4-0 start in three years behind QB D’Myo Hunter and LB/TE Brett Clatterbaugh. Last year’s meeting was canceled at the last minute due to COVID issues.

WOODBRIDGE (1-2) at MASSAPONAX (1-1), 7The Panthers hope to build on their strong second-half performance in a loss to Louisa when they face a struggling Vikings offense that’s averaging just nine points per game.

NORTH STAFFORD (0-3) at LAKE BRADDOCK (2-0), 7After scoring just 19 total points in three games, the winless Wolverines look to get their offense untracked against a Bruins squad that has scored 91 points in two victories.

KING WILLIAM (2-1) at CAROLINE (1-1), 7After a week off to celebrate the end of a 22-game losing streak, Caroline braces for a challenge from the defending VHSL Class 2 state champions, who won last year’s meeting 65-6.

LOUISA (3-0) at FLUVANNA (0-3), 7The Lions’ youthful, explosive offense looks to keep rolling against a Flucos defense that is allowing nearly 46 points per game. Louisa has won the past eight meetings.

HARRISONBURG (0-3) at ORANGE (3-0), 7The Hornets go for their first 4-0 start since 2006 against a Blue Streaks team that has been outscored by a combined 117-6. Three different runners have topped 100 yards in a game this season.

LIBERTY (0-3) at CULPEPER (1-2), 7Both teams will try to shore up defensive deficiencies. The Blue Devils are allowing 38 points per game, the Eagles 37. Culpeper won last year’s game, 12-6.

FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN (3-0) at ROANOKE CATHOLIC (1-2), 7With 15 TD passes in three games, Eagles QB Drake Morris may have to stay hot against a Roanoke Catholic squad that scored 58 points in a win over Fuqua last week.

SAINT MICHAEL (2-1) at PAUL VI (2-0), 7

Coming off a 49-6 win over Annapolis Christian, the Warriors visit Chantilly to face a squad that has allowed only 21 points in winning its first two games.