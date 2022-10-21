High school football preview: Cyclones ready for first-place showdown with Foxes

After back-to-back disappointing seasons, the primary goal for the Eastern View football team this year was simple: redemption.

The Cyclones haven’t wavered in their commitment to that goal thus far, winning seven of their first eight games this season. But the true test of just how far they’ve come will take place Friday night, when they pay a visit to unbeaten King George in a showdown for first place in the Battlefield District.

The Foxes (6-0 overall, 3-0 district) took over as the Battlefield’s top dog amid Eastern View’s struggles, winning the past two district championships. They’ve won 19 straight district contests and 25 consecutive regular-season games overall.

King George’s last regular-season loss? A 41-14 defeat at the hands of the Cyclones on Oct. 18, 2019.

In spite of those facts, Eastern View head coach Brian Lowery said he and his squad have taken a measured approach to Friday’s matchup.

“We didn’t circle this game on the calendar before the season started, and that’s because our whole season is not about getting back at King George,” he said. “It’s been about our journey as a program and improving on a week-to-week basis.”

The Cyclones (7-1, 5-0) are on a four-game winning streak in which their offense has found its groove. They’re averaging 54.8 points per contest during that stretch and 40 on the season.

Junior quarterback D’Myo Hunter leads the district in both passing yards (1,260) and touchdowns (18) and is tied for second in both rushing yards (647) and touchdowns (7).

Hunter accounted for five scores in Eastern View’s 64-14 shellacking of visiting Spotsylvania a week ago, completing 11 of 15 passes for 193 yards and four scores and carrying the ball twice for 52 yards and a touchdown.

“He continues to make smart decisions with the football,” Lowery said of Hunter. “And that’s the main thing we ask of him, because as long as we don’t turn the ball over, we like our chances week in and week out.”

King George’s defense has pitched two shutouts and surrendered just 36 total points so far, which is something Lowery is well-aware of.

“They have great athletes and they’re well-coached,” he said. “We can’t sell out for a bunch of big plays against them. We have to play our game, control the ball, move the chains and finish drives.”

While the Foxes’ defense is stout, it’s their offense that often makes headlines. They’ve scored 49 points or more in five of their six games, hitting their season-high in a 68-6 blowout at Chancellor last Friday.

Overall, King George is averaging 54 points per outing.

Senior Zach Ferguson runs the Foxes’ offense. He’s completed 49 of 78 passes for 1,011 yards with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Ferguson’s favorite targets are a pair of 6-foot-3 junior wide receivers who are both receiving plenty of attention from Division I colleges: Mekhai White and Chanz Wiggins.

White leads the district in both receiving yards (509) and touchdowns (9) and is averaging an eye-popping 31.8 yards per reception.

“Everyone’s attention is always on their receivers, because they’re big-play guys,” Lowery said. “You can practically guarantee they’ll have one or two chunk plays per game because of their talent, athleticism and size, so our secondary will have to play smart and know when to play the ball and when to play their man.”

King George also boasts the district’s leading rusher in senior Aydin Woolfolk, who has racked up 761 yards while averaging 10.6 yards per carry.

“You can’t focus solely on their receivers and playing two-high to avoid getting beat over the top, otherwise [Woolfolk] will make you pay,” Lowery said. “He’s a really good back who makes their offense go.”

Lowery added that the Cyclones’ best bet is to try and contain Woolfolk and turn up the heat on Ferguson.

“The best defense against their receivers is to keep the ball out of their hands, and the only way to do that is to disguise your coverages well and get a ton of pressure on Ferguson,” he said.

The winner of this matchup will have a leg up on clinching a top seed in the Region 4B playoffs, which kick off Nov. 11. King George currently holds the No. 3 seed with a 27.33 power rating, while Eastern View is fourth with a 25.13.

TONIGHT’S HOT TICKETS

COLONIAL FORGE (4–3) at RIVERBEND (6–1), 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Riverbend defeated Colonial Forge 6–0 on Oct. 22, 2021.

Last week: Colonial Forge defeated Mountain View 12–8; Riverbend did not play.

Tonight’s game: The winner takes over the Commonwealth District lead. Both teams are 3–0 in league play. ... Coming off a dramatic victory over previously unbeaten Mountain View, the Eagles will try to snap a two-year losing streak against the Bears. Riverbend held the Eagles to 140 total yards and intercepted four passes last season. The game’s only points came on a TD pass from Tanner Triplett to E.J. Wilborne. .. Both starting QBs (Triplett and Colonial Forge’s Eli Taylor) have thrown just two picks all season.

MOUNTAIN VIEW (6–1) at BROOKE POINT (3–4), 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Mountain View defeated Brooke Point 41–16 on Oct. 22, 2021.

Last week: Mountain View lost to Colonial Forge 12–8; Brooke Point defeated Massaponax 57–14.

Tonight’s game: The Wildcats try to rebound from their first loss against Daniel Coles and the surging Black–Hawks, who have win three of four to climb into the Region 5D playoff picture. ... Mountain View has won the past three meetings. Ike Daniels scored three TDs in last year’s game, including a key hook-and-ladder reception late in the first half. Daniels needs 66 rushing yards to reach 1,000 for the season... Coles rushed for five TDs against Massaponax last Saturday in his return to a RB spots after filling in at QB for several games.

FRED. CHRISTIAN (7–0) at ATLANTIC SHORES (6–1), 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Atlantic Shores defeated FCS 47–0 in the VISAA state semifinals Nov. 12, 2021.

Last week: FCS defeated Christchurch 49–0; Atlantic Shores defeated Blue Ridge 43–34.

Tonight’s game: QB Drake Morris (30 TD passes) and the Eagles face arguably their toughest test so far in Chesapeake against the defending VISAA Division 2 champions. ... FCS is ranked first ad Atlantic Shores third in the latest poll. ... The Seahawks beat the Eagles twice in 2021: 70–41 in the regular season and 47–0 in the playoffs. ... Emmanuel Williams has rushed for 1,092 yards and 11 TDs for the Seahawks. ... Noah Martin has 16 TD catches and Bishop Heard-Samuels 10 for FCS.

TONIGHT’S OTHER GAMES

STAFFORD (3–5) at MASSAPONAX (2–6), 7 p.m.

Both teams urgently need a victory in a series that has seen the Panthers win the past four meetings.

CHANCELLOR (0–7) at CAROLINE (2–5), 7 p.m.

After beating Courtland last week, the Cavaliers seek to post back-to back Battlefield District wins for the first time since 2012.

CULPEPER (2–5) at COURTLAND (3–4), 7 p.m.

Both teams will try to rebound after stumbling last week. The Blue Devils missed QB Bennett Sutherland, who sat out a loss to James Monroe.

JAMES MONROE (2–5) at SPOTSYLVANIA (3–4), 7 p.m.

Despite their struggles, the Yellow Jackets are positioned for a home game in the Region 3B playoffs and can boost their hopes with a victory.

MONTICELLO (1–6) at ORANGE (5–2), 7 p.m.

The Hornets are playing their third game in eight days and hope to rebound from Monday’s loss to Albemarle against the Mustangs, who allow 40 points per game.

WESTMORELAND (3–3) at RAPPAHANNOCK (4–3), 7 p.m.

Region 1A playoff positioning is at stake in their Northern Neck District game, as the Eagles sit fourth and the Raiders sixth in the power ratings.

COLONIAL BEACH (0–7) at NORTHUMBERLAND (4–2), 7 p.m.

The struggling Drifters hope to play spoilers in Northumberland’s bid to move into the top four of the Region 1A power rankings.

SAINT MICHAEL (4–3) at CATHOLIC (3–4), 7 p.m.

The Warriors hope to snap a two-game losing streak and improve their VISAA playoff hopes as they travel to Virginia Beach.