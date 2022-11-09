High school football previews: Cyclones, Blue Devils both kick off playoffs on the road

A unique combination of Mother Nature and an opponent with a versatile pair of offensive stars has added an intriguing subplot to the Eastern View football team’s first playoff game in three years.

The fifth-seeded Cyclones (8-2) will travel to play No. 4 Hanover (8-2) in a Region 4B quarterfinal matchup at 7 p.m. Thursday. The contest was originally scheduled for Friday, but was moved up a day earlier this week because of heavy rainfall in the forecast.

That’s one less day Eastern View has to prepare for a two-pronged attack that’s been lighting up scoreboards in the Richmond area all season long.

The Hawks rotate seniors Beau Sahnow and Cole Elrod at quarterback. While a two-quarterback system isn’t unorthodox in and of itself, what is unique is that Sahnow and Elrod have been virtually interchangeable not just at the quarterback spot, but also at running back and wide receiver.

Perhaps there is no better example of the duo’s versatility than what they accomplished during a 48-27 victory at Henrico two weeks ago. Sahnow completed 9 of 19 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown, carried the ball 19 times for 107 yards and four scores and recorded three receptions for 66 yards. Meanwhile, Elrod was 5-of-7 passing for 93 yards and a touchdown, ran 15 times for 109 yards and a score and caught six passes for 117 yards and another touchdown.

Elrod’s performance marked the second time this year that he’s scored via pass, rush and reception, as he did so in Hanover’s season-opening 55-6 win at Monacan on Sept. 1.

With Sahnow and Elrod running the show, the Hawks are averaging 34.3 points per contest. That number jumps to 40.5 if you take out their two losses, which came at the hands of defending Class 4 state champion Varina (21-12) and perennial Class 5 power Highland Springs (55-7).

Elrod came through in the clutch during last week’s 30-22 road victory over rival Atlee, throwing the game-winning 44-yard touchdown pass to Grady Fahed late in the fourth quarter. He also caught a 55-yard scoring pass from Sahnow and ran for a 1-yard touchdown.

Hanover head coach Sam Rogers offered plenty of praise for Elrod’s performance when talking to the Mechanicsville Local after the contest.

“He’s special…you can literally play him anywhere on the field,” Rogers said. “You can play him at tight end, receiver, quarterback, linebacker, you can play him wherever. He’s a special player.”

Nonetheless, Cyclones head coach Brian Lowery said moving the game up a day hasn’t had much of an effect on his squad’s preparation for the Hawks.

“From a coach’s perspective, it does not affect our preparation,” he said. “We had a bye last week, so we started watching film and game-planning then with the anticipation that we’d be facing them in the first round. From a player’s perspective, we’ve just had to speed up the looks we’re showing the guys in practice and really just accelerate the learning process a bit.”

Lowery added that discipline will be key in regard to defending Elrod and Sahnow.

“We just have to be aware of where [Sahnow and Elrod] are on the field at all times,” he said. “They are going to try to get them going early, so we have to be disciplined in our assignments based off of where they are lined up on the field.”

While Eastern View may not have two players as well-rounded as Hanover’s dynamic duo, the Cyclones do boast a handful of standouts that have made their presence known throughout the year.

In his first season at the helm, junior quarterback D’Myo Hunter has completed 88 of 165 pass attempts for 1,537 yards with 22 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He also leads the Cyclones in rushing with 827 yards and eight scores.

Hunter has thrown touchdown passes to six different players. Senior Kevin Berg leads the team with five scoring receptions, while classmate Xavier Carr and sophomores Darius Stafford, Tre Brock and Brett Clatterbaugh have four each and junior Jayden Williams has hauled in two.

“We need to be physical and start fast [on offense],” Lowery said. “They have size on defense and we have speed on offense. Most times, teams do not expect athletic and speedy teams to be physical, so if we come out fast and physical, I am confident in our abilities.”

Culpeper, Warren County also kick off Thursday

Eastern View-Hanover isn’t the only local playoff game that was moved up a day because of Friday’s weather projections. Culpeper’s Region 3B quarterfinal matchup at Warren County will also kick off at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The sixth-seeded Blue Devils (3-7) are making their second straight playoff appearance, and they’ve had almost two weeks to prepare for it. Their last contest was Oct. 28, when they routed Chancellor 40-15 at Broman Field.

Despite missing a pair of October games due to injury, quarterback Bennett Sutherland has put together a solid campaign for Culpeper. The junior has completed 58 of 114 passes for 679 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

Against Chancellor, Sutherland threw a 22-yard scoring strike to Cole Plaster and scrambled for a 12-yard touchdown.

Plaster and fellow senior A.J. Marshall have recorded a team-high 20 receptions apiece this year. Marshall leads the squad with 374 yards and six scores, while Plaster has 288 and two touchdowns.

The Blue Devils’ ground attack is paced by senior Devon Polleri, who’s rushed for 578 yards and six scores while averaging six yards per carry.

The No. 3 Wildcats (5-5) boast a talented pair of young backs in sophomore Gavin Dodson (758 yds, 6 TDs) and freshman Blaize Skube (722 yds, 6 TDs).

Another sophomore, Michael Hooper, has chipped in 271 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Warren County doesn’t throw the ball often, but quarterback Nick Foltz has shown some playmaking ability when it does. The senior has completed 43 of 98 pass attempts for 700 yards with nine scores and seven interceptions.

