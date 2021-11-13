High school football, Region 3B: Culpeper County falls to Goochland on last-minute TD pass

With both teams mired in a three-game losing streak, something had to give in Friday's Region 3B first-round playoff matchup between Culpeper County and Goochland.

Unfortunately for the Blue Devils, the host Bulldogs made one more big play than they did in what proved to be a seesaw affair.

C.J. Towles' 12-yard touchdown pass to Jason Woodson with 58 seconds to go lifted Goochland to a 24-23 victory, sending the Bulldogs to the regional semifinals and ending Culpeper's most successful campaign in three years.

The Bulldogs (6-5), the region's No. 4 seed, will travel to play No. 1 Meridian (9-2) next Friday.

Goochland fired the opening salvo in its first-ever meeting with Culpeper (4-7), taking a 3-0 lead on Tyler Black's 23-yard field goal midway through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils responded with a field goal of their own, as R.J. Uribe's 25-yard attempt tied the score at 3 early in the second period.

Towles snapped the deadlock by breaking free for a 55-yard scoring scamper just before halftime, sending the Bulldogs to the locker room with a 10-3 advantage.

As it has so often this season, Culpeper turned to Malachi Terrell when push came to shove.