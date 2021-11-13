High school football, Region 4B: Ferguson's pick-6 propels King George over Chancellor

They were paced by senior running back Brycen Edwards’ 108 rushing yards on 26 carries. Defensive backs Jeremyah Carter and TySean Wilson recorded one interception each.

Edwards scored on a 25-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7 in the second quarter.

Chancellor had an opportunity to take the lead for the first time, but Edwards was stuffed on fourth-and-2 from the King George 3 yard-line on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Drugatz said he eschewed a field goal in that situation because it was a wet field and the Chargers have a freshman kicker in Aidan Buhman, who is also the starting quarterback.

Drugatz didn’t second-guess that decision, saying that against a high-powered offense like King George, teams have to score touchdowns.

He did, however, lament the choice to pass the ball on third-and-9 from his own 10-yard line, leading to Ferguson’s interception.

“They were running zero coverage. They were loading the box up and we had to be able to throw the ball,” Drugatz said. “If I had to do it all over again, I’d take it back obviously. But the offensive coaches did a great job. I’m proud of them.”