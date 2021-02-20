HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Returning Ford excited about Blue Devils' potential

Shifflett will be the other safety, which Ford said is a rover position that will allow him to fully utilize his athleticism in defending both the run and the pass.

Henderson and Marshall are the likely starters at the cornerback slots.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I expect our defense to be very good,” Harrison said. “We’ve got a lot of talent, especially in the front six.”

Ford echoed Harrison’s sentiments while praising him at the same time.

“We should be really strong against the run,” he said. “And Riley is a big reason why. He’s just an awesome football player with a real nose for the ball who you can’t say enough good things about.”

Ford pointed out that while the entire secondary is retooled, he’s hopeful it will develop into one of the squad’s strengths.

“I think Joe and Austin will really help us back there,” he said. “Hopefully the other guys will come around as they gain more experience.”

Holland will handle both the kicking and punting, while Ford is weighing a handful of options for kickoff- and punt-returning duties.

The Blue Devils will kick off their campaign with a road showdown at district foe Fauquier on Monday night at 7 p.m.