High school football: Rogers helps Courtland snap skid, power by James Monroe

The Courtland football team was staring at the possibility of ending its season on a four-game losing streak which was completely unacceptable.

Sparked by the team’s quick-strike potential and a five-touchdown effort from junior running back/linebacker EJ Rogers, the Cougars dominated play en route to a 39–13 victory Friday evening at Robert P. Woods Memorial Stadium.

“They were determined and it was something I hadn’t seen since the first two weeks of the season,” said Courtland coach J.C. Hall. “I couldn’t figure out what was going on. It was a different feel tonight when they gathered in the locker room. And I was like, ‘I really like this. They came to play.’

“And they did a great job. They played for each other—help set the foundation now the seniors have passed the baton. We’re looking forward to the offseason and next football season,” Hall said.

On the third play from scrimmage, Rogers broke outside to his left and race untouched to score on an 80-yard run. Teammate Garrett Underhill hit a line shot on the ensuing kickoff, the football going through two potential JM returners and was finally recovered in the end zone by Cougars’ sophomore Kwame Whitaker.