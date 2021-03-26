High school football roundup: Cyclones fall to Knights

Jake Naccarato’s interception in the final minute of the fourth quarter helped Spotsylvania hold on for a 13-7 victory over host Eastern View on Friday night.

The Knights (3-2) won their third straight game and beat the Cyclones (3-2) for the second straight year—the first two wins in school history against them.

Spotsylvania built a 13-0 halftime lead, scoring touchdowns on each of its two first-half possessions. DeAnthony Pendleton caught a 24-yard scoring toss from Trevor Reid in the first quarter and added a two-yard blast in the second.

Eastern View got on the board on a 51-yard jet sweep by Josh Logan to cut the Knights’ advantage to 13-7 late in the third period, but the Spotsylvania defense made big plays on three fourth-quarter possessions.

Naccarato recovered a fumble to end the Cyclones’ first drive of the period and Marcus Tucker recorded a sack to help stop the next one.

Eastern View’s final drive had moved from its own 25-yard line to midfield, but was sabotaged by penalties and ended when Naccarato came down with a deflected pass.

Reid was 5-of-7 through the air for 89 yards in the contest. Jake Jack had a first-half sack for the Knights, who play at King George next Friday.