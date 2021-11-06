High school football roundup: Eastern View, Kettle Run, Madison County all finish with wins

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

—The Winchester Star

MADISON COUNTY 26, LURAY 20 Wade Fox threw for a TD and Demetrius Walker and Jordan Morris each ran for scores to lead the host Mountaineers to victory and their first playoff berth since 2016.

Fox connected with Corey Helmick for a 55-yard TD in the first quarter, tying the score at 6 at the time. Morris gave Madison the lead for good at 12-6 in the third period, and Walker slammed the door shut with his score in the final stanza.

Madison (3-7, 1-5) will open the playoffs on the road next week.

—The Daily Progress

WESTERN ALBEMARLE 43, ORANGE COUNTY 41 (2OT)Orange failed to convert a fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line with about seven minutes to play and the score tied, before falling to visiting Western Albemarle in two overtimes in Jefferson District action.

Christian Simpson rushed for three TDs and 96 yards and Paul Poirier finished with 251 total yards, two passing scores and another on the ground for the Hornets (6-4, 4-3), who will be on the road in next week’s Region 4D playoffs.

Kaden Morrow carried the ball 31 times for 161 yards and four TDs for the Warriors (9-1, 6-1).

—The Free Lance-Star

