High school football roundup: Eastern View, Kettle Run, Madison County all finish with wins

The Eastern View football team concluded its regular season with a 49-28 nondistrict victory over visiting Millbrook on Friday night.
The Cyclones finish the campaign with a 5-5 record.
Pick up Tuesday’s Culpeper Star-Exponent for a summary of Friday’s game.
KETTLE RUN 57, SHERANDO 35 The Cougars lit up the scoreboard in Stephens City, defeating the Warriors for the first time in program history and clinching the Class 4 Northwestern District championship outright in the process.
Quarterback Beau Lang completed 15 of 18 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns to pace Kettle Run (9-1 overall, 5-1 district), which racked up 524 yards of total offense. Jordan Tapscott tallied seven receptions for 127 yards and a pair of scores, and Jacob Robinson added six catches for 126 yards and a TD.
The Cougars, who won their ninth game in a row since a season-opening loss to Heritage (Leesburg), led 57-21 before Sherando (5-5, 3-3) tacked on a pair of late scores.
Warriors QB Dylan Rodeffer went 22 of 34 for 339 yards and a TD, with Gavyn Blye hauling in 12 of those passes for 161 yards. Cam Sullivan chipped in 128 yards and three scores on 19 carries.
Kettle Run will host a first-round game in the Region 4C playoffs next week against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.
—The Winchester Star
MADISON COUNTY 26, LURAY 20 Wade Fox threw for a TD and Demetrius Walker and Jordan Morris each ran for scores to lead the host Mountaineers to victory and their first playoff berth since 2016.
Fox connected with Corey Helmick for a 55-yard TD in the first quarter, tying the score at 6 at the time. Morris gave Madison the lead for good at 12-6 in the third period, and Walker slammed the door shut with his score in the final stanza.
Madison (3-7, 1-5) will open the playoffs on the road next week.
—The Daily Progress
WESTERN ALBEMARLE 43, ORANGE COUNTY 41 (2OT)Orange failed to convert a fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line with about seven minutes to play and the score tied, before falling to visiting Western Albemarle in two overtimes in Jefferson District action.
Christian Simpson rushed for three TDs and 96 yards and Paul Poirier finished with 251 total yards, two passing scores and another on the ground for the Hornets (6-4, 4-3), who will be on the road in next week’s Region 4D playoffs.
Kaden Morrow carried the ball 31 times for 161 yards and four TDs for the Warriors (9-1, 6-1).
—The Free Lance-Star